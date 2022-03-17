New masking policy for Arkansas' correctional sites to start next week

A new masking policy that will label Arkansas Department of Correction facilities on a weighted scale when it comes to risk of covid-19 spread will be implemented next week.

The Arkansas Board of Corrections approved Thursday morning the new system, which will be implemented on Monday.

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said that each week, Wellpath, the agency’s healthcare provider, will take a look at the case count at facilities to determine where facilities will fall on weighted risk level. He said such considerations as community risk level, status as an intake facility and number of active cases/positivity rate will be used to determine where a facility will be placed.

Facilities will be labeled either high, medium or low risk based on these statistics, gathered by Wellpath. A low-risk facility will be able to operate without masks, while a medium-risk facility will recommend that those who are high risk/immuno-compromised wear a mask.

“If a high risk or immuno-compromised inmate refuses to wear a mask then they will sign a medical refusal document that will be added to their prison record documents,” Graves said.

Masks will be a requirement for all staff and inmates at a high-risk facility, according to a news release.

Graves said quarantine areas will continue to mask and employees working in quarantine areas should continue to mask, as well.