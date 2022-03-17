New ramp to I-630 west in downtown Little Rock will add $55 million to 30 Crossing cost

The first phase of the 30 Crossing project has been expanded to include a ramp giving downtown motorists access to westbound Interstate 630 via the southbound Interstate 30 frontage road.

The addition to the project -- called a change order -- will add another six months of construction to the project through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, to July 2025, as well as an additional $55 million in costs to the $540 million price tag for the first phase.

The change will bring the construction cost of the total project to $1.12 billion.

The overall 30 Crossing project is designed to overhaul and widen the 6.7-mile I-30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to 10 lanes between Interstate 530 in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. In addition to replacing the Arkansas River bridge, the project includes improvements to a section of I-40 in North Little Rock.

State transportation officials say the addition has been long contemplated and would be cheaper and quicker to build as part of the first phase rather than as a stand-alone project, which would take as long as two years.

"That access point has always been a problem," said Marie Holder, a member of the Arkansas Highway Commission from Little Rock. "It will be a wonderful fix for the public."

The lack of access to I-630 west from the MacArthur Park area has vexed motorists for decades. It isn't uncommon for the uninitiated, thinking they were going to jump on I-630, to meander down the frontage road from East Ninth Street, enter the on-ramp near the I-30/I-630 interchange and find themselves on Interstate 30 flying past the I-30/I-630 interchange.

Most, however, wind up having to "snake around town to get to 630 west," said Lorie Tudor, the top executive at the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

By adding the project to the mix that is the first phase, all work on the section between the Arkansas River and I-630 will be completed.

"We won't have to go back into that segment in the future," Tudor told Holder and other members of the commission at a meeting Wednesday at which they approved the change order.

Commission Chairman Robert Moore Jr. of Arkansas City said he received a briefing on the proposal earlier.

"It's going to make the traffic flow a whole lot more improved going west on 630 from downtown Little Rock," he told his colleagues.

The change order is the first big change on the project since construction started in September 2020. The first major milestone will be reached this summer when the eastbound section of the new I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River is scheduled to be completed.

It is so significant that the department plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion, Tudor said after the meeting.

Other elements of the first phase include reconstruction and operational improvements to I-30 between East Ninth Street in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock, removal of the Cantrell Road interchange in Little Rock, construction of new interchange between East Fourth Street and I-30/I-630 interchange, reconstruction of the I-30/Broadway interchange in North Little Rock and improvements to the I-30/I-40 interchange, also in North Little Rock.

Adding the new ramp from the I-30 frontage road to Interstate 630 west will require construction of a new bridge from I-30 west to I-630 west and work on the I-30 main traffic lanes will be required to accommodate the new ramp, according to agency documents.

The board of directors of Metroplan, a council of local governments that provides long-range planning in transportation and other areas of concern in Central Arkansas, has made the project its "primary regional priority." The board membership includes more than three dozen people, primarily city mayors and county judges in Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline, Lonoke and Grant counties.

That hasn't stopped residents, particularly those from downtown Little Rock and its neighborhood associations who oppose 30 Crossing, from fighting the project in court. They have enjoyed success.

The litigation has forced the Transportation Department to change how the project is funded. A decision in one case by the Arkansas Supreme Court barred the agency from using any sales-tax money from Amendment 91 to pay for 30 Crossing because the amendment, which voters approved in 2012, limited the proceeds to pay for work on highways with four lanes or fewer. The portion of I-30 that is part of 30 Crossing contains six lanes.

When voters approved Amendment 101 on the 2020 general election ballot, which made the half-cent statewide sales tax for road construction permanent, the department moved to allot a portion of that money for 30 Crossing. A lower court ruling disallowed it, which the department is appealing.

Tudor said the department was able to incorporate the additional scope of work in the I-30 project because of the passage of Amendment 101. But the $55 million won't contain any money from Amendment 101, she said.