Walmart looking to add 55,000 hires

Walmart Inc.'s latest hiring spree aims to add 50,000 employees as well as 5,000 global tech workers.

The Bentonville-based retailer said Monday that it also plans to open tech hubs in Atlanta and Toronto. These will bring its number of tech hubs worldwide to 17.

To help staff these tech centers, Walmart is looking for professionals including cybersecurity experts; software engineers, architects and developers; data scientists and engineers; and technical program and product managers.

Suresh Kumar, Walmart's chief technology officer and chief development officer, said Walmart Global Tech "develops and manages the foundational technologies on which customer experiences are built." The tech team currently employs more than 20,000 workers, he said.

Kumar said the company chose Atlanta and Toronto as its newest tech hubs "because of their growing tech presence, connection to Walmart and broad, diverse talent."

On Wednesday, Walmart Chief People Officer Donna Morris said the company plans to fill 50,000 new positions in stores, clubs, offices and supply chain facilities during the first quarter.

-- Serenah McKay

Envirotech Vehicles gets state approval

Envirotech Vehicles Inc., which is relocating company headquarters and manufacturing operations from California to Arkansas, announced Wednesday it has received state approval to build cars at a factory under renovation in Osceola.

Envirotech will become the only licensed automotive manufacturer in the state after getting its license approved by the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission. Last month, the company announced its relocation plans and said it would create more than 800 jobs at the 580,000-square-foot plant in Mississippi County.

"Receiving this license brings us one step closer to our goal of establishing a manufacturing facility for our best-in-class fleet of electric trucks and vans right here in the United States, and we are proud to be blazing the trail as the first licensed auto manufacturer in the state," said Phillip Oldridge, the company's chief executive officer. "As we look to staff the facility to efficiently ramp our manufacturing operations, we are pleased to be providing an influx of jobs to Mississippi County and look forward to benefiting from the experience and expertise of the local workforce."

-- Andrew Moreau

Index soars 31.90, ends day at 795.74

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 795.74, up 31.90.

Shares of J.B. Hunt rose 9.6% to lead the index Wednesday.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.