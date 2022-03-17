Notae is ‘relentless,’ coach says





BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The honors keep rolling in for University of Arkansas senior guard JD Notae.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced Notae as player of the year for District VII, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

Notae, who will lead the No. 17 Razorbacks tonight against Vermont in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at KeyBank Center, was joined on the All-District VII team by Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams.

"Notae is a terrific player," Vermont Coach John Becker said. "A mid-major kind who transferred up."

Notae, who transferred to Arkansas after two seasons at Jacksonville (Fla.) University, was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press on Tuesday. He also was named a third-team All-American by The Sporting News and was an All-SEC first-team choice by the conference's coaches and members of the media.

"First-team all-league in the SEC, which we all know is one of the best conferences in the country," Becker said.

Notae is averaging 18.4, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

"Just relentless offensively," Becker said. "It's hard to keep him in front, and he can finish around the rim. He's a good passer and will make the right play."

Williams, from Fort Smith Northside, is averaging 10.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

"[Notae] is playing downhill, and you've got to deal with him and the Williams kid," Becker said. "You've got to deal with those two guys and their involvement on early ball screens. You've got to be really, really sharp with that to have a chance to guard them in half court."

Joining Notae and Williams on the USBWA All-District VII team were Tari Eason of LSU; Timmy Allen of Texas; James Akinjo of Baylor; Kendric Davis of SMU; Adam Flagler of Baylor; Ty Gordon of Nicholls State; Mike Miles of TCU; and Bryson Williams of Texas Tech.

Texas Tech's Mark Adams was named the District VII coach of the year.

Wake Forest Coach Steve Forbes, a Southern Arkansas University graduate, was the District III coach of the year.

Falls visit

Four hours before taking the floor for the first time at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo on Wednesday, the Razorbacks took a trip to one of western New York's most popular tourist attractions.

Players, coaches and support staff, as well as Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, visited Terrapin Point on Goat Island and Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls State Park for one hour.

"Definitely a long way from Miami," said Arkansas guard Chris Lykes, who played at Miami the previous three seasons. "But a great experience. I tried to get a lot of pictures so I can remember it."

Several Razorbacks were stopped by visitors for pictures.

Toward the end of the team's time at the state park, Steve Freeman, a world travel author who said he has been to more than 100 countries and all seven continents, asked for a photo with the Razorbacks.

The trip to Niagara Falls, approximately a 30-minute drive from the team's hotel, was a great team bonding opportunity, forward Jaylin Williams said. He added that it is important for teammates to stay connected at this point in the season.

"I've always seen videos and pictures of this, but I'd never seen it in person," said Williams, who is from Fort Smith. "On away games, and sometimes home games, we'll all meet up and play [the NBA video game] 2K.

"We've been in the hotel room playing 2K. We got UNO cards last night and started playing UNO. It's a lot of just bonding.

"We're still competitive with each other, but it's still a lot of bonding with each other."

Providence knows

Big East champion Providence beat Vermont 68-58 on Dec. 7, so Friars Coach Ed Cooley was able to provide a bit of a scouting report on the Catamounts going into their game against Arkansas.

"Playing against Vermont, very hard to guard,"said Cooley, whose Friars play South Dakota State today at KeyBank Center. "Coach [John] Becker has done a great job building that organization and that culture that they play."

Vermont is shooting 49.3% and have hit 36.4% on three-pointers (289 of 793).

"I remember their center [6-8 senior Ryan Davis] was a hard guard for us," Cooley said.

Senior guard Ben Shungu led the Catamounts with 20 points at Providence and Davis scored 19.

Vermont has won 22 of 23 games since losing at Providence with the only loss being 75-74 at Hartford in overtime.

"So they've earned the right to be here," Coole said. "They've won a million games like the team we're about to play as well."

Vermont and South Dakota State are both 28-5.

"They're going to be a tough game for Arkansas," Cooley said. "But Arkansas is a great program as well."

Providence senior forward Justin Minaya played at South Carolina the previous four seasons, so he's familiar with both Arkansas and Vermont.

"I remember they move the ball really well," Minaya said of the Catamounts. "They're really good at cutting.

"So we knew early in the year that they were gong to be [an NCAA] Tournament team. It definitely will be a really good game between them and Arkansas."

Upset pick?

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman was asked about Vermont being a trendy pick to upset the Razorbacks by some in the national media.

"They've seen the clips," Musselman said of making sure his players are aware of those picking against Arkansas. "And they'll continue to see the clips just as they did last year."

Colgate was a popular pick last season to upset the Razorbacks. Arkansas won 85-68.

"My wife [Danyelle] continues to remind me it's not everybody [picking against Arkansas]," Musselman said. "But I think any way, shape or form that you can motivate your team, that's our job to try to figure out every button that you can possibly push to get your team in the right mental frame."

Small world

Vermont senior guard Finn Sullivan is a transfer from the University of San Diego, where Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman played as a backup point guard from 1983-84 through 1986-87.

Musselman's youngest son, Matthew, attends the University of San Diego.

"I just found out a couple minutes ago that my son sat next to [Sullivan] in a class a couple years ago," Musselman said during his Wednesday news conference.

"That's cool," Vermont Coach John Becker said.