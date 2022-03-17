GOLF

Nine die in Texas crash

Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six New Mexico university students and a coach returning from a golf tournament, as well as a 13-year-old boy, authorities said. Those killed in the Tuesday evening crash included University of the Southwest students from Portugal and Mexico. Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line, and crashed into a van carrying members of the university's men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The state agency later identified the deceased as: Golf coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colo.; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.The National Transportation Safety Board was sending an investigative team to the crash site Wednesday, spokesman Eric Weiss said.

BASKETBALL

Louisville set to hire Payne

Louisville and Kenny Payne have agreed on a deal for the former Cardinals player and current New York Knicks assistant to become the men's basketball program's first Black head coach, said a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced. The University of Louisville Athletic Association is scheduled to meet Friday morning and the school will hold a news conference at the Cardinals' KFC Yum! Center home arena. Payne, 55, will replace Chris Mack when he begins work in his first head coaching job. Payne has spent the past two years with Knicks after 10 years as a Kentucky assistant on John Calipari's staff. He was also an assistant at Oregon.

MOTOR SPORTS

O'Ward testing free agency

Pato O'Ward scored his first career IndyCar win a year ago at Texas Motor Speedway and was rewarded for it with a Formula One test with McLaren. Now as he returns to his de facto home track for Sunday's race, O'Ward's bright future has suddenly become very cloudy. He's got a contract with Arrow McLaren SP that runs through 2024, but the young Mexican driver admitted he is actively scouring the job market. "To be fairly honest with you, I'm fully focused in what I'm doing right now, which is driving and trying to do the best season that I can," O'Ward told The Associated Press when asked Wednesday about his future. "My group of people is just scouting out what my future is going to look like. Yeah, that's pretty much as much as I've got right now for you." O'Ward, 22, has been with McLaren since the team snagged him late in 2020 after Red Bull Racing released O'Ward from its junior driver program. The hiring was a steal for McLaren boss Zak Brown, who dumped popular veteran James Hinchcliffe to give O'Ward a seat with its IndyCar team. In two full seasons, O'Ward has helped Arrow McLaren SP elevate its program to compete with IndyCar's elite teams. O'Ward, who splits his time between Monterrey, Mexico, and San Antonio, last year won a pair of races and finished third in the championship standings.

HOCKEY

Panthers strengthen defense

The Florida Panthers landed one of the most coveted players on the trade market Wednesday night, acquiring defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Smilanic and two draft picks. It was the second deal of the day for the Panthers, who cleared out about $2.5 million in cap room earlier Wednesday when they shipped forward Frank Vatrano -- who had two goals for Florida on Tuesday night, the second in overtime -- to the New York Rangers for a fourth-round draft pick. That was the clear indication that the Panthers were looking to do more, and hours later, the deal for Chiarot -- who led Montreal in ice time last season during the Canadiens' postseason run to the Stanley Cup final -- was done. That pick acquired from the Rangers ended up becoming part of the deal to get Chiarot. Smilanic, a third-round pick by Florida in 2020, had 13 goals for Quinnipiac in this college season. The Panthers also send Montreal a first-rounder in 2023, in addition to the fourth-rounder this year.

Sharks, Hertl reach deal

The San Jose Sharks agreed Wednesday on an eight-year contract extension with Tomas Hertl, locking up their star center for the long term instead of dealing him away at the trade deadline. The Sharks had been committed to trying to keep Hertl but wanted to get the extension in place before Monday's trade deadline. Hertl was in the final year of a $22.5 million, four-year contract and could have been an unrestricted free agent this summer without an extension. The new deal will pay the 28-year-old Hertl an average of $8 million a season, according to Sportsnet, and keep him under contract through the 2029-30 season.

TENNIS

Nadal 18-0 in 2022

Nursing a nagging foot injury, Rafael Nadal became the second player in ATP Tour history to start a season 18-0, edging Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Only Novak Djokovic has gotten off to better starts since 1990. The Serb went 26-0 to begin 2020 and 41-0 to open 2011. Last year, Nadal's playing time was interrupted by covid-19 and injuries, creating doubt about the Spanish star's ability to recover well enough to maintain his exacting standards. But he won his record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and has continued on a tear. Nadal has already withdrawn from the Miami Open that follows Indian Wells. He wants extra time to prepare for the clay court season that isn't as punishing as hard courts.