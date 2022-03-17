On hold since 2020, White House tours to resume in April

WASHINGTON — Public tours of the White House, which were sidelined by the pandemic for more than two years, will resume next month on a limited basis, the White House announced Tuesday.

Starting April 15, members of the public will have access to tours on a first-come, first-served basis on Fridays and Saturdays by submitting requests through the office of their member of Congress.

White House tours have been on hold since March 2020 because of the pandemic, aside from a brief attempt at a restart in September 2020.

“The White House will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance,” the White House said.

The statement teased that other White House traditions, including the Easter Egg Roll, will also take place this year.