100 years ago

March 17, 1922

TEXARKANA -- Dynamiting of cattle dipping vats has been resumed, according to advices received here today. About a dozen vats are said to have been blown up Monday and Tuesday nights. Authorities have requested the governor to send state rangers to the county again. Determined opposition to dipping by the farmers of that county and the dynamiting of a large number of vats last season resulted in the sending of the rangers to that district where they remained several months and made many arrests.

50 years ago

March 17, 1972

• The Arkansas State Racing Commission Saturday sent a letter to a Gov. Bill Clinton opposing House Bill 1850, which would transfer the distribution of free passes at Oaklawn and Southland Greyhound parks from the commission to the tracks. In the letter issued Saturday, the commission states, "We believe this bill is constitutionally suspect as the legislature cannot delegate away its power to decide who is or is not qualified for a tax exemption. It was signed by commissioners Joe Melton Jr. of Lonoke, Woody Futrell of Nashville, Bill Hurt Sr. of Jonesboro and commission chairman Joe Smreker of Fort Smith. ... The number of season passes to Oaklawn reportedly has reached 39,000. "This has been a problem for many years," Smreker said.

25 years ago

March 17, 1997

• The cold war is heating up. Blue Bell Ice Cream begins selling its flavors throughout Arkansas today. And the Brenham, Texas-based company is threatening a rocky road ahead for competitors. Blue Bell promises to use its 86 years of experience in the ice cream business and an in-house advertising department to become No. 1 in the Arkansas market. Doug Hutchins, branch manager of the company's new North Little Rock distribution center, says Blue Bell's strategy is designed to "make sure you can't turn on the radio, watch the television or read the newspaper without hearing of Blue Bell Ice Cream." Executives at Searcy-based Yarnell Ice Cream Co., however, are preparing an icy reception for its new rival. "We've been in business for 65 years," President A. Rogers Yarnell says. "We've seen a lot of brands come and go. We know what Arkansas wants in ice cream, and it's not made in Texas."

10 years ago

March 17, 2012

FORT SMITH -- A coin commemorating the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service would be minted beginning in January 2015 under legislation that cleared the Senate on Thursday, U.S. Marshals Museum Executive Director Jim Dunn said. After months of negotiations, Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., ended his objection to passing the bill that could provide up to $5 million for the planned Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Sens. Mark Pryor, D-Ark., and John Boozman, R-Ark., who introduced the bill a year ago, had 68 co-sponsors by mid-December but could not get floor action over Coburn's objection. Coburn ended his objection after the bill was amended to specify that the U.S. Mint recover all its production costs before any funds raised through the sale of the commemorative coin go to the museum. ... The House voted 412-1 in December in favor of the proposal after Reps. Steve Womack, R-Ark., and Mike Ross, D-Ark., had secured more than 300 co-sponsors