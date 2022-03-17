Pittman, Bowman impress Texas safety

Junior defensive back Jaden Milliner-Jones left last Saturday’s visit to Arkansas throughly impressed with head coach Sam Pittman and cornerbacks coach Dominque Bowman, and is looking to visit again.

“It was amazing touring the campus and meeting the coaches,” Milliner-Jones said. “We got a chance to take pictures, too.”

Milliner-Jones, 5-11, 190 pounds, of Desoto, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Marshall, Kansas, SMU and others. He had high praise for Pittman and Bowman.

“He’s probably the best DB coach in college football,” Milliner-Jones said of Bowman. “He’s more of a technician to me.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates him a 3-star prospect.

Milliner-Jones recorded 68 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and 4 pass breakups at safety for the 11-3 Eagles. Milliner-Jones appreciates Bowman’s frankness.

“He’s a cool dude, he’s straight up with you,” said Milliner-Jones, who has the Razorbacks among his top three programs. “He’ll let you know what you’re doing right and what you’re doing wrong in the fundamentals.”







