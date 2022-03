Hot Springs police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning in the parking lot of a gas station.

The shooting, which happened at the Valero, 1306 Albert Pike Road shortly after 9:30 a.m., left one person dead, police said.

Authorities reportedly had at least two suspects in custody shortly before 10 a.m., near Central Avenue and Winona Street, after they were followed by a witness in another vehicle.

