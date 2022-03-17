PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

PREP SOCCER

BOYS

Fayetteville 1, Bentonville West 0

Fayetteville beat Bentonville West for its second consecutive win in 6A-West Conference play.

Skyler Marley scored the game's only goal and Harrison Ennis had some big saves to preserve the shutout for the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-0). Marley's goal came after a free kick by Ian Morrison from about 22 yards out. The ball deflected on the West goalkeeper and Marley's punched it in for the only goal of the match.

Springdale Har-Ber 2, Bentonville 1

Yahir Perez and Christian Ramirez each scored goals to lead the Wildcats past Bentonville in 6A-West Conference action.

The win was the first for Har-Ber (1-0-1, 1-0) following a 1-1 tie with Fort Smith Northside on March 4. Taite Damron scored the only goal for Bentonville (1-3-1, 0-1).

PREP SOFTBALL

Pea Ridge 13, Elkins 1

Emory Bowlin fired a one-hitter and struck out 15 to lead the Lady Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Pea Ridge belted seven extra-base hits in the win. Krysta Hatcher homered and drove in two runs, and Rebekah Konkler was 3-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI. Callie Cooper added an RBI triple and Short had two doubles.

Alyssa Sisemore belted a solo home run for Elkins.

Farmington 9, Dardanelle 0

The Lady Cardinals got a combined 3-hitter from Morgan Uher and Kamryn Uher in a shutout win Tuesday.

Morgan Uher went 6 innings and allowed just 2 hits with 5 strikeouts, and Kamryn Uher pitched the final inning.

Amia Carr belted a pair of doubled to highlight a 3-for-4 day at the plate with 3 RBI. Remington Adams was 2-for-4 with a double and Grace Boatwright homered. Isabella Hulsey also drove home 2 runs for Farmington (4-1, 1-0).

Mountain Home 15, Siloam Springs 2

A seven-run fifth inning broke a 4-4 tie and the Lady Bombers rolled to a run-rule win in 5A-West action Tuesday.

Siloam Springs took a 4-1 lead in the third, but Mountain Home answered with 3 runs in the fourth to tie the game at 4-4.

Kaidence Prendergast had an RBI double for the Lady Panthers.

PREP BASEBALL

Russellville 3, Greenwood 0

Greenwood managed just one hit against Russellville and dropped the first game of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader Wednesday in Russellville.

Braden Skaggs hit a leadoff single in the fourth, stole second and went to third on a fly ball, but he remained there when the inning ended.

Russellville scored two runs in the first inning off starting pitcher Aiden Kennon, who pitched four innings and allowed just one hit. The Cyclones' final run came in the fifth off James Wright, who threw two innings of relief for Greenwood (1-5, 0-1).

Greenbrier 6, Van Buren 5

Greenbrier scored four times in the second inning and held off Van Buren to take the first game of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader Wednesday in Van Buren.

The Pointers (5-1, 0-1) trailed 6-1 after the Panthers scored twice in the top of the fourth, but they answered with three in the bottom half of the inning and one more in the fifth to make it a one-run game. Van Buren had a leadoff double by Eli Gilreath in the seventh, but he was erased on a double play.

Gilreath finished with three of the Pointers' seven hits, while Jackson Rotert had a team-high two RBI. Devin Gattis allowed seven hits over four innings for Van Buren before giving way to Presley Nichols, who threw three innings of hitless relief.

Prairie Grove 7, Shiloh Christian 0

The Tigers claimed a 4A-1 Conference shutout win Tuesday as Ryder Orr pitched a complete-game shutout.

Prairie Grove (5-2, 1-0) took an early lead and Orr did the rest on the mound. Davis Stephens was 2-for-2 and scored twice for the Tigers. Tate Benoit and Jackson Beare each added a pair of RBI.

Alex Patrick, Colby O'Leary and Graham Jones all had multiple hits for the Saints (1-4, 0-1).

Farmington 11, Gravette 0

Trey Hill had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs as Farmington rolled to a 4A-1 Conference win Tuesday at Gravette.

Hill belted an RBI double as part of a three-run first for the Cardinals (5-3, 1-0), then drove in a run with a double in the second and had a bases-loaded walk as part of a five-run fifth.

That was more than enough offense for Myles Harvey, who shut out Gravette (1-5, 0-1) on three hits and struck out eight while issuing just one walk.

Weston Sills had two hits and drove in a run, while Lawson DeVault and Chase Brown each drove two runs.

Huntsville 3, NWA Hornets 1

Amos Mayes fired a 3-hitter to power the Eagles to a nonconference win over the NWA Hornets.

Huntsville (6-2) broke a 1-1 tie with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to claim the win.

Mayes was also big at the plate for Huntsville, going 2-for-3.

Bryce Suiter and Sam Patterson each belted doubles for the Hornets.