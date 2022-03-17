Prosecution rests case in manslaughter trial of former deputy who fatally shot Hunter Brittain





CABOT -- The state rested its case Wednesday in the trial of a former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy after a second day of statements and images that ripped into the details of the night that left Hunter Brittain dead.

Michael Davis has been charged with felony manslaughter in the June 23 shooting of the 17-year-old. Davis faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Davis is one of only five Arkansas law enforcement officers charged in on-duty shootings since 2005, according to data compiled by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Henry A. Wallace Police Crime Public Database. None has been convicted of a felony. Davis is the third to go to trial, and if convicted he would be the first found guilty of a felony in the state in recent history.

The day began with Lonoke County Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore ordering everyone to leave the premises immediately upon breaks at the end of each day's session. She said the order was needed after an audience member made contact with a witness in the parking lot. Elmore said such actions could jeopardize the entirety of the case.

Keeping witnesses and jurors separate from the audience has been a challenge for the court after the trial was moved to the Cabot Readiness Center. Having only one set of restrooms available has left court employees running back and forth in an attempt to keep exposures between jurors and others from occurring.

Jurors heard a second witness statement, watched a taped statement from Davis, saw autopsy photos and listened to an expert witness during the second day of trial. The defense, led by Robert Newcomb, will begin calling witnesses this morning.

In a taped interview with Arkansas State Police Special Agent Gregg Bray that was played in court Wednesday, Davis said he first passed Brittain and 16-year-old Jordan King stopped on the side of the road. At the time, Davis said in the interview, he thought smoke coming from the vehicle was fog.

Davis pulled into a nearby church and saw Brittain's vehicle pull back onto the road.

"It was making a loud racket," Davis told Bray. "Clearly there was some car issues."

It was smoking so heavily that, Davis said, he had difficulty pulling the tag number. He told Bray that he suspected the vehicle was stolen and had been damaged.

The deputy turned on his lights after following the vehicle for a short distance, he said, and Brittain's vehicle crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and stopped.

"It sounded like the vehicle gunned it," Davis said, adding that he thought it was an attempt to flee.

Davis said he almost picked up the radio to tell dispatch that the subject was fleeing, but Brittain's vehicle turned into Mahoney's Body Shop.

James Crowder, who was at the body shop, told jurors Wednesday that he heard the vehicle revving and immediately knew it was Brittain trying to switch gears. Crowder said it made him leave the shop and start walking down the driveway to meet his friend.

Crowder and King had helped Brittain put the transmission in the truck. Crowder told Newcomb during cross examination that the teens were using the tools at the shop after it was closed so they weren't in the way during normal business hours, explaining why they were up so late.

In the taped interview with Bray, Davis took a long sigh at that point of the story and paused. When he started talking again, his voice was shaky with emotion.

"Before I could get the [police] vehicle in park, the driver jumps out and slides," Davis said.

Davis later told the investigator, "I thought he was going to kill me, and I made a promise to my wife that I would come home."

Davis said he told Brittain to get back in the vehicle, to show his hands, and to stop. He said Brittain didn't comply and instead had his hands in the truck bed, digging.

"And I shot him," Davis said.

Crowder testified that he saw Brittain's truck pull into the driveway followed by blue lights. He said he was about 50 yards away when he heard the gunshot.

Crowder told the prosecution that he didn't hear any yelling from Davis prior to the gunshot. King, who was a passenger in Brittain's truck, had testified Tuesday that he also didn't hear any commands from Davis prior to the deputy firing.

Special prosecutor Jeff Phillips said during his opening statement that neither King nor Crowder had contact with each other prior to police interviewing them for their statements. He said King was immediately handcuffed after the shooting and placed in the back of a police car for three hours.

Newcomb, who had said during his opening statement that Crowder's statement had changed with time, grilled the 20-year-old while Crowder was on the stand Wednesday. He asked Crowder in multiple ways whether he would have been able to hear Davis' commands from his location that night.

Crowder stuck to his statement, saying he heard Davis yell, "Shots fired, shots fired" after the shooting. Those were the same words jurors heard in the first moments of Davis' body camera footage during testimony the day before. Crowder said the only way he wouldn't have heard Davis is if Davis had said it in a whisper.

Jurors also heard Davis say on the body camera video just moments after it starts, "The guy jumped out of the f****** truck, grabbed a f****** oil can!"

Davis told Bray five days after the shooting that he'd made commands prior to firing. He mentioned that he saw King stick his hands out the window, indicating to him that King heard his commands.

Phillips noted in an opening statement that Davis' statement came five days later. When questioned by Newcomb about the time frame, Bray attributed it to scheduling by the state police.

"I know [Brittain] could hear me, but he didn't say anything to me," Davis said in his statement to the state police. "He didn't look at me. I thought he was going to kill me."

Davis also said in the statement that he saw a blue coolant jug fly through the air after he fired. Jurors saw photos taken during the investigation of a blue jug on the ground next to Brittain's truck. Nearby were two pools of blood.

Photos taken from the investigation also showed that the keys were still in the ignition and the truck was in reverse. A bullet rested on Brittain's windshield wipers.

A line of auto fluid showed what appeared to be where Brittain's truck stopped and where it rolled to, eventually resting on Davis' bumper.

King told the jury previously that the vehicle wouldn't shift out of first gear or park during the test drive. It would, however, go in reverse. He said a coolant jug was used to block the wheel when he and Brittain stopped to put transmission fluid in the vehicle.

Crowder also testified Wednesday that the vehicle's brakes worked -- something Newcomb used to question why Brittain left the truck.

Bray told Newcomb that according to his records, it was 23 seconds from the time Davis told dispatch that he was pulling into the body shop to the time when he told dispatch that shots had been fired.

Newcomb also asked Bray what he would think if he couldn't see a subject's hands during a traffic stop.

"We were taught that hands do kill," Bray said.





Rebecca Payne and her husband, Richard, walk to the court Wednesday in Cabot to attend the trial of former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Michael Davis in the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Payne is Brittain’s grandmother. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Special Prosecutor Jeff Phillips arrives for court Wednesday. The state rested its case on the second day of the felony manslaughter trial of Michael Davis. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





