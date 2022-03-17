Resort Cable looks to expand in Garland County

Resort TV Cable of Hot Springs is working to connect more customers to its broadband service, using $12 million in Arkansas Rural Connect grants to provide access to more than 5,000 Garland County homes.

The grants were detailed Tuesday at a news conference at the Courtyard by Marriott Hot Springs.

"We've been talking about broadband in Garland County for a long time, and we're really starting to get there," Resort TV Cable Vice President/Regional Manager Chuck Launius said at the news conference.

He said the 300 miles of fiber optic cable Resort TV is rolling out with the 11 Arkansas Rural Connect projects it's been awarded, and the $5.7 million upgrade the company's making to its existing 1,100-mile network, will bring broadband service to 95% of Garland County residents.

"That's a lot more than other counties," Launius said.

He said the Arkansas Rural Connect-funded expansion and Resort TV's upgrade will give customers internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, service exceeding the Federal Communications Commission's broadband threshold of 25 megabits per second for downloading and 3 megabits per second for uploading.

Resort TV's website, www.resorttvcable.com, offers a basic tier of internet access for $29.95 a month. Resort TV's site also includes a link to information about the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, a benefit program that can offset the monthly charge for data access with a discount of up to $30 a month for eligible customers.

County Judge Darryl Mahoney said expanding broadband coverage to underserved areas is a 21st-century imperative. He tapped Resort as the county's Arkansas Rural Connect provider, selecting the proposal the company submitted in response to the solicitation the county issued two years ago.

"Once we get these projects done, we need to step on forward and provide even more until we reach the point every person in Garland County has access to broadband," he said. "We're in the 21st century. It's time to get on board with everything that's going on."

The Diamondhead area was the first beneficiary, with Resort TV using a $601,000 Arkansas Rural Connect grant to offer broadband to more than 600 addresses in the gated community. That expansion was completed last March.

"People are subscribing right and left out there," Launius said.

Almost 70 miles of fiber optic cable passing more than 1,600 homes in Royal and Pearcy will come online by the end of the year, Resort said. By the end of 2023, the grant program will offer broadband access to an additional 682 homes in Pearcy and 866 in Royal.

Mountain Pine, Fountain Lake and other underserved rural areas will also have access by the end of next year.

Arkansas Rural Connect Executive Broadband Manager Steven Porch said the Arkansas Rural Connect program had $5.7 million when it started in the spring of 2019. Using federal coronavirus relief funds, the state has awarded 160 Arkansas Rural Connect projects totaling $375 million.

"We have a lot more money coming our way," he said.

WEHCO Media Inc. is the parent company of Resort TV Cable, The Sentinel-Record and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.