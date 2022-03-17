Routes in advance, drivers tell Amazon

George Hunt took two bullets in a botched carjacking while delivering packages for Amazon.com in Chicago. Now he's pushing the e-commerce giant to notify contract drivers in advance about the neighborhoods they'll be traveling to so they can decide if $30 an hour is worth the risk.

Hunt left his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta running just before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 to make a delivery on East 87th Place on Chicago's South Side. While running up to the stoop to drop off a package, he was startled to hear his engine revving. He turned around to see a man emerge from his car and point a gun at him. The gunman popped off several shots as Hunt ducked for cover. One bullet struck him in the shoulder and lodged in his back. Another passed through his left thigh and grazed his right leg. Hunt only realized later it was a carjacking gone awry, and the would-be thief most likely abandoned his car because he didn't know how to drive a stick shift.

"While I'm on the ground, I'm not being a hero," said Hunt, 32, who also owns a car detailing business in Indiana with his brother. "I'm screaming 'Don't kill me. I've got a baby on the way. I didn't see ****. Just go. Just go.'"

His was the third and most extreme incident affecting Chicago contract delivery drivers over two days last month. Hours after the attack on Hunt, a 69-year-old Uber driver was carjacked. The following day, two armed men demanded van keys from a 36-year-old Amazon delivery driver and stole the vehicle full of packages, according to police.

Hunt's shooting is galvanizing drivers who want more information about their destinations and caught the attention of Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, a Chicago Democrat. "Companies like Amazon rely on independent contractors to dodge responsibility for wages, benefits, and workplace protection," he said. "I call on Amazon to do right by its workers and on Congress to fix these oversights in our labor law."

Most drivers working for Amazon's gig-style Flex service receive assignments via a smartphone app that tells them how much they can earn and about how long the trip is expected to take. But drivers don't know specifically where they're being sent until they get to the delivery station to gather their packages. If they decline a route, Amazon penalizes them, which can mean they get less work or no further work at all. The delivery station from which Hunt usually works, in Country Club Hills just south of Chicago, has signs posted to remind drivers that they can't decline routes or ask for new ones.

"If you choose to not take a route based on location, it is considered a route refusal and appropriate action will be taken," reads a sign in the station, according to a photo reviewed by Bloomberg.

Amazon spokeswoman Maria Boschetti said the company has a "rigorous process" to evaluate dangerous incidents so it can prevent them from happening again, but she declined to reveal any details. Drivers taking delivery blocks don't know their destinations in advance because the routes haven't been assigned yet, she added.

"We're committed to the safety of drivers and the communities where we deliver, and we work hard to ensure Amazon Flex delivery partners feel safe on the road while making customer deliveries," Boschetti said. "If a driver arrives at the delivery location and does not feel safe, they are not expected to deliver their route and will not be penalized for refusing. At Amazon, safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure all Flex [delivery partners] feel safe delivering their routes."

Amazon isn't the only delivery service providing limited information about destinations. DoorDash couriers can see the minimum pay and distance of a delivery, but not the specific address until the order is accepted. At Lyft, drivers can see the distance to a pickup location, but not a passenger's destination before accepting a trip.

Drivers simply want the same information supplied to most independent businesses, said Lenny Sanchez, director of the Illinois chapter of the Independent Drivers Guild, which advocates for drivers' rights and has about 250,000 members around the country. "Allow us to make an intelligent decision on whether we want to accept an assignment rather than making it a big gamble every time we hear a beep on our phones."

"Amazon intentionally leaves off where you're going because they know if they put up routes for certain neighborhoods, they wouldn't get picked up," Hunt said. "Do I feel bad for the people in those neighborhoods? Absolutely. But not so bad that I should have to go out there and get shot and be expected to go back to the same neighborhood the next day."