Word came down Tuesday that Marina Ovsyannikova, a producer at Channel One in Moscow, was fined $270 for holding a sign up behind an anchor on national Russian television the other day. Reports say she was taken into custody immediately after holding a sign saying "NO WAR" in English and "Russians against the war" in Russian. Among other slogans.

But her legal troubles aren't over. You don't get off with a fine in Vladimir Putin's country, not when you insult him or his policies.

The Investigative Committee, which is Russia's top state investigative agency, is on the matter. And if Ms. Ovsyannikova is charged with and convicted of "spreading false information" about the war in Ukraine--a criminal charge that was signed into law the day after the invasion--then she could be facing 15 years in prison. A Russian prison.

So could any other Russian journalist who dares buck the government line.

Hers was an act of bravery that the rest of the world should mark. And remark. Because it probably won't be mentioned much in Russia.