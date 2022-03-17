Russians strike civilians’ shelter





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

The airstrike in Mariupol ripped apart the center of the building, where hundreds of civilians had been living since their homes had been destroyed in the fighting, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Many people were buried in the rubble, the statement said, though there was no immediate word on how many had been killed or injured. Satellite imagery from Monday showed the word "children" written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building, the Maxar space technology company said.

"My heart breaks from what Russia is doing to our people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the bombing.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied bombing the theater or anywhere else in Mariupol on Wednesday.

In Kyiv, residents huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until this morning, as Russian troops shelled areas in and around the city, including a residential neighborhood 1½ miles from the presidential palace. A 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv went up in flames after being hit by shrapnel.

Elsewhere, 10 people were killed while standing in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office said.

While the ground advance on the Ukrainian capital appeared to have largely stalled, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation was unfolding "successfully, in strict accordance with pre-approved plans." He also decried sanctions against Russia, accusing the West of trying to "squeeze us, to put pressure on us, to turn us into a weak, dependent country."

A senior U.S. defense official said the Russians were still making little tangible progress in much of the country but have begun shelling the suburbs of Odesa, Ukraine's third-largest city and a major naval and shipping hub. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Russia's aims weren't clear, but Western officials have long worried about a ground assault on the coastal city.

The two sides were scheduled to speak again Wednesday, but details of the talks or whether they took place weren't immediately forthcoming. After Tuesday's negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being "seriously discussed" by the two sides, while Zelenskyy said Russia's demands for ending the war were becoming "more realistic."

Hopes for diplomatic progress to end the war rose after Zelenskyy acknowledged Tuesday in the most explicit terms yet that Ukraine is unlikely to realize its goal of joining NATO. Putin has long depicted Ukraine's NATO aspirations as a threat to Russia.

Lavrov welcomed Zelenskyy's comment and said "the businesslike spirit" starting to surface in the talks "gives hope that we can agree on this issue."

"A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees," Lavrov said. "There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed."

Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the sides were discussing a possible compromise for a Ukraine with a smaller, nonaligned military.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied Russian claims that Ukraine was open to adopting a model of neutrality comparable with that of Sweden or Austria. Podolyak said Ukraine needs powerful allies and "clearly defined security guarantees" to keep it safe.

The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, by the United Nations' estimate. The overall death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said that thousands of civilians have died.

Amid the vast humanitarian crisis caused by the war, the Red Cross has helped evacuate civilians from besieged areas and has delivered 200 tons of aid, including medical supplies, blankets, water and more than 5,200 body bags to help "ensure the dead are treated in a dignified manner."

Nowhere has suffered more than the encircled city of Mariupol, where local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people. The southern seaport of 430,000 has been under attack for almost all of the three-week war in a siege that has left people struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.

Local authorities said Russian forces took hundreds of people hostage at a Mariupol hospital and were using them as human shields.

Nearly 30,000 people managed to escape the city Tuesday in thousands of vehicles by way of a humanitarian corridor, city officials said. Zelenskyy said 6,000 more left on Wednesday, including 2,000 children, but evacuations elsewhere were stopped because of Russian shelling.

Kyiv regional leader Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces had intensified fighting in the Kyiv suburbs and on a highway leading west, adding that across the capital region, "kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing."

In other developments, the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who was seized by Russian forces five days ago, has been freed, said Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

Ukraine also appeared to have successes, with satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press showing helicopters and vehicles ablaze at the Russian-held Kherson airport and air base after a suspected Ukrainian strike on Tuesday.

COURT'S DECISION

The United Nations' highest court on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop hostilities in Ukraine, granting measures requested by Kyiv.

Two weeks ago, Ukraine asked the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, to intervene, arguing that Russia violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely accusing Ukraine of committing genocide and using that as a pretext for the ongoing invasion.

"The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the special military operations it commenced on 24 February 2022," the court's president, U.S. judge Joan E. Donoghue, said. Countries that refuse to abide by court orders can be referred to the U.N. Security Council, where Russia holds veto power.

Still, Zelenskyy hailed the move as a major victory.

"Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice," he wrote on Twitter. "The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further."

"Cities under siege, civilians under fire, humanitarian catastrophe and refugees fleeing for their lives," argued David Zionts, a member of Ukraine's legal team.

Russia argued in writing that The Hague-based court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and that nothing in the convention forbids the use of force.

In a 13-2 decision, the court also told Moscow to ensure that military units "take no steps" to further the conflict, which Russia refers to as a "special military operation." The Russian and Chinese judges dissented.

The bar for granting provisional measures is low, said Melanie O'Brien, an associate professor of international law at the University of Western Australia and an expert on the Genocide Convention. "The court was not being asked to make a decision on the real crux of the case," she told reporters.

GROUP OUSTS RUSSIA

The Council of Europe also denounced Russia on Wednesday, expelled it from the continent's foremost human-rights body in an unprecedented move.

The 47-nation organization's committee of ministers said in statement that "the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today."

In a symbolic move after the decision, Council of Europe staff members went outside the headquarters in Strasbourg, France, and took down the Russian flag, neatly folding the tricolor before it was taken away.

It was an unceremonious end to 26 years of membership in the group.

But many said it was fully deserved.

Tiny Kox, the president of the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, said the expulsion "was necessary, and I am glad we dared to do so."

Kox said his organization "remains on the side of the victims of this unprovoked war of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and all our thoughts are now with the Ukrainian people."

Member nations also spoke out. "Russia's actions alone have led to this outcome," Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said. "We sincerely hope that Russia will one day return to the ideals of peace and democracy, and regain its membership."

Recently, the group's parliamentary assembly already initiated the process of expulsion and unanimously assented to Russia being kicked out.

Lavrov insisted Wednesday that Russia would have left the body regardless. In an interview with Russian broadcaster RBK, he accused NATO and European Union countries of "abusing their majority in the council, eventually transforming it into a tool for anti-Russian policy." Ukraine is also a member of the Council of Europe.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba immediately welcomed the decision, tweeting that there was "no place for Russia in European bodies as it wages a barbaric war of aggression against Ukraine and commits multiple war crimes."

It was unclear what the extent of support was for the expulsion since the Committee of Ministers arrived at a "consensus" in private.

VISIT TO KYIV

In another show of support for Ukraine, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia visited Kyiv. They safely returned to Central Europe on Wednesday.

After the trip, Polish officials began calling for an international humanitarian and peace mission by NATO, similar to the one in Kosovo, with the Polish defense minister presenting the idea to counterparts at a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called on as many countries as possible to equip Ukraine with large amounts of weapons quickly, so the country can continue fighting off Russian forces trying to take the capital and other cities.

"We have to realize that [the Ukrainians] also fight for our independence, for our freedom, and we have to support them," Fiala said after returning to in Prague. "That's the reason why we traveled there, to show them they're not alone."

He and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia met with Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders during their trip to Kyiv on Tuesday, when sustained Russian shelling targeted the city and its suburbs.

They went ahead with the hourslong train journey each way despite concerns about the risks of going to a city under attack, hoping to inspire more courageous international backing of Ukraine. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chief of the ruling Conservative Party and his country's most powerful politician, also made the trip.

While in Kyiv, Kaczynski said he thought a NATO peacekeeping mission is needed in Ukraine, or "possibly some wider international structure, but a mission that will also be able to defend itself and that will operate in Ukraine."

Kaczynski insisted the mission would be in line with international law and would not constitute any kind of a provocative move.

The Polish defense minister said it was that idea that he presented at the NATO meeting Wednesday.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia are members of both the EU and NATO. Although pronouncing their trip to be an EU mission, officials in Brussels cast it as something the three leaders undertook on their own.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it was good for Western allies to engage closely with Zelenskyy, but he didn't explicitly endorse the visit to Kyiv.

For his part, Zelenskyy voiced his appreciation for the show of support from members of the EU, which he hopes Ukraine will one day be able to join.

The leaders crossed safely by train back into Poland on Wednesday morning.

In Brussels, a spokesperson for the EU's executive arm said that "solidarity is expressed in different ways through different channels."

"Our solidarity with Ukraine is absolute. It has been repeated on numerous occasions. But more importantly, it is extremely tangible," European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said, citing the 27-nation bloc's financing for refugees and military equipment. "And I can assure you that this solidarity is very well understood by the Ukrainian authorities."

Information for this article was contributed by Vanessa Gera, Dusan Stojanovic, Jan. M. Olsen, Karel Janicek, Andrea Rosa, Raf Casert, Jean-Francois Badias, Molly Quell, Lolita C. Baldor and staff members of The Associated Press.

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces stands next to his APC in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear Tuesday that the 30-nation military alliance is set to radically change its security stance in Europe in response to Russia's war on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)



Ukrainian Emergency Service workers take a body out of debris at the City Hall building in the central square following the Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)



Ukrainian soldier Dimitro embraces his family minutes before departing by bus to Poland due to the war against Russia, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at a military check point, in Lityn, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



A view of a bomb crater after Russian shelling in the central of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)



Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak to the U.S. Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)







Damaged vehicles and buildings sit in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday as Russia continued to bombard major cities. More photos at arkansasonline.com/317ukraineimages/. (AP/Pavel Dorogoy)







A satellite image taken Tuesday shows the Russian word for “children” in large white letters in the front and back of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, a day before it was destroyed in a Russian attack. Hundreds of civilians had sought refuge there. (The New York Times/Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)











Gallery: Crisis in Ukraine







