Simmons CEO rings the bell to start day’s Nasdaq trades

Simmons First National Corp. (Nasdaq: SFNC), visited the Nasdaq MarketSite opening the market in Times Square on Tuesday.

Simmons has paid dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. In honor of the occasion, George Makris Jr., Simmons chairman and chief executive officer, rang the opening bell.

The corporation is a Mid-South based financial holding company whose principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 199 financial centers in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, according to a news release.

"Ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock market is a unique opportunity for Simmons to raise our brand awareness with investors and highlight the long-term track record of our organization," Makris said.

"This year marks the 119th anniversary of our company, the 113th consecutive year that we have paid a cash dividend, and the 37th year we have been traded on the NASDAQ exchange. Only 22 other publicly traded U.S. companies have paid 100+ years of uninterrupted dividends – a streak that ranks Simmons tied for second amongst Nasdaq-listed companies."