Smollett to be freed for appeal

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett was ordered released from jail Wednesday by an appeals court that agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The ruling came after a Cook County judge last week sentenced the actor to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. In an outburst immediately after the sentence was handed down, the former star of the TV show "Empire" proclaimed his innocence and said, "I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that."

The appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he doesn't have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required. It was unclear late Wednesday how soon he may be released.

Smollett's attorneys had argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County jail. The office of the special prosecutor called the claim "factually incorrect" in a response to the motion.

The court's decision marks the latest chapter in a strange story that began in January 2019 when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself and his arrest on charges that he'd orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.

This booking photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Jussie Smollett. A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail Thursday, March 10, 2022, branding the Black and gay actor a charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice. (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP)



Special prosecutor Dan Webb speaks to reporters Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago after former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

