Soulful British singer & actress Yola plays The Hall





Dangit! Two minutes into an interview with singer-songwriter Yola and the app on my phone doesn't seem to be recording.

She is perfectly gracious as I fumble around with apologies. Would she mind if I call her right back?

"Not at all, Darling," says Yola, who performs Tuesday at The Hall in Little Rock. "You get it figured and we can start again."

With the technology sorted, the Bristol, London, native is back on the phone, talking about her 2021 album, "Stand for Myself," portraying Cotton Plant native and rock 'n' roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's new film, "Elvis" and making her mark as a Black British woman in Nashville, Tenn.

"Stand for Myself" is bursting with Southern soul that ranges from soothing and sensual to fiery. It's is a natural progression in sound and subject matter from her 2018 solo debut, "Walk Through Fire," which racked up four Grammy nominations including best new artist.

"When I conceived of the first record, I realized I was in a situation where I didn't know anybody," Yola says from her Nashville home. "I was in a situation of [being around] exclusively white men from America. Outside of the linguistic barrier, there was the barrier of gender and, most obviously, the barrier of ethnicity. I wasn't able to bring everything I wanted to talk about. It was something I had to learn."

When it came time to record "Stand for Myself," she found a more satisfying comfort level. She teamed up once again with "Walk Through Fire" producer Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, who co-wrote several of the tracks and collaborated with co-writers Ruby Amanfu, Joy Oladokun and Natalie Hemby. Her pal Brandi Carlile added vocals to "Be My Friend," a heartwarming plea for solidarity.

Yola (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Joseph Ross Smith) Yola co-wrote the stirring "Barely Alive" with Oladokun and "Be My Friend" with Amanfu, who are part of a growing number of women of color making roots-oriented music.

"We were talking about our life experiences in these songs as Black women," Yola says. "It was really important, especially in 'Barely Alive,' which is about being isolated as a Black girl playing guitar and this sense of how you minimize yourself and how you to try to fit in and how that affects you as a dark-skinned woman."

Some of the tracks, like "Break the Bow," which she started on the evening of her mother's funeral in 2013, had been around a while.

"I knew they needed a certain mentality or point of view to get them finished," says Yola, who appeared on the 2019 debut album by The Highwomen, the supergroup featuring Carlile, Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires. "I was this person that had to hold onto these songs until I knew I had the environment and the mental space to finish them."

There's no doubt that Yola's music and life has inspired young women of color to pick up an instrument, and now she's portraying one of her influences in Luhrmann's bio-pic of Elvis Presley, which features Tom Hanks as Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and has a June 24 release date.

"Sister Rosetta Tharpe gave me license," Yola says. "That was something that held me steadfast in the belief that what I wanted to do in music was valid. She helped me have the guts to pursue songwriting on my own and guitar playing. I've always been drawn to rock 'n' roll and things that pertain to roots music as much as I've been drawn to disco and soul and funk. It all comes from this wonderful, singular root and that's very much thanks to her and her legacy."

Yola

Opening act: Jac Ross

Jac Ross 8 p.m. Tuesday , The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock

, The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock Admission: $25-$50

$25-$50 Information: (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com



