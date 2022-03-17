Springdale man sentenced for meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to federal prison earlier this week for drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Seth Dalton Adams, 26, was sentenced Monday to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on May 13, 2021, the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information Adams was selling and possessing a large amount of methamphetamine. Detectives went to Adams' home where he was found smoking methamphetamine in his garage. A search of the home resulted in detectives finding a vacuum seal bag that contained 10 individually wrapped bags, each containing about one ounce of methamphetamine, two firearms, drug paraphernalia and a drug ledger.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.