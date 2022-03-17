BASKETBALL

Ford named Gatorade Player of the Year

Magnolia's Derrian Ford capped his remarkable career last weekend with a third state title, but he added another honor to his already lofty haul Wednesday.

The senior guard was chosen as the Arkansas boys Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Ford, who also won the award last year as a junior, averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game this season while leading Magnolia to a 29-0 campaign. He scored a game-high 29 points and was named the Most Valuable Player in the Panthers' 59-56 victory over Blytheville in the Class 4A state title game Saturday in Hot Springs.

The prestigious honor recognizes both athletic and academic achievement while placing a significant emphasis on a student athletes' character on and off the court, and Ford, a 6-4, 203-pound guard, checked off all those boxes.

The University of Arkansas signee, who's a three-time Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps selection, has served as an elementary school mentor and volunteered on behalf of both the Make-a-Wish Foundation as well as the Special Olympics. He's also active in his church community and carries a 4.0 grade-point average.

-- Erick Taylor

UA signees headed to Jordan Brand Classic

University of Arkansas basketball signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh have been selected to play in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic on April 15 in Las Vegas.

Smith is the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 6 overall prospect in the nation, while Walsh is the No. 4 small forward and No. 10 overall recruit, according to ESPN. Both are listed as 5-star recruits.

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, led North Little Rock with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists last Thursday in a 65-47 victory over Bentonville in the Class 6A state championship game in Hot Springs.

He has also been invited to play in the McDonald's All-American game on March 29 and the Iverson Classic on April 30.

Walsh, 6-7, 200, will lead Branson Link Academy at the GEICO Nationals on March 31-April 2 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. The Lions are 32-1 and ranked No. 2 nationally in the USA Today Sports Super 25.

Arkansas is one of seven schools to have two or more players picked to play in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Oregon signee Kel'el Ware has also been selected to play in the event. Ware was a teammate of Smith's at North Little Rock.

-- Richard Davenport

FOOTBALL

UCA police confirm player's death

Garrett Thomas, who had played football at the University of Central Arkansas since 2019, died Sunday following an incident on the UCA campus, the school's police department confirmed Wednesday.

At 3:40 a.m. Sunday, campus police responded to a medical incident at the Stadium Park Apartments, according to the UCAPD daily crime log. Although the log provided no further details, public information officer Michael Hooper confirmed Wednesday the incident involved Thomas.

Officers were performing life-saving measures on Thomas when emergency medical services arrived on the scene, Hopper said, and Thomas was then transported to Conway Regional Medical Center.

According to Hopper, an investigation into Thomas' death is ongoing.

A junior, Thomas was a native of Argyle, Texas and majoring in health promotion. In three seasons, Thomas saw playing time in seven games, recording 2 receptions for 5 yards in 2020. He had played both offensive line and tight end for UCA.

-- Adam Cole

Golden Lions set for road-heavy 2022 season

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will spend quite a bit of time away from home stadium next season.

The Golden Lions will play seven of their scheduled 11 games on the road, according to the team's schedule that was released Wednesday. The final eight games are all Southwestern Athletic Conference matchups, beginning with Alcorn State on Sept. 24.

UAPB, which finished 2-9 in 2021, will open the season with back-to-back home games against Lane College (Sept. 2) and North American (Texas) University (Sept. 10) before playing at Big 12 power Oklahoma State, at Alcorn State and at Southern consecutively over the following three weeks.

The Golden Lions return home to host Texas Southern on Oct. 8 and then travel to St. Louis to face Alabama A&M in the River City HBCU Classic. After a bye week, they'll head to Florida A&M (Oct. 29) and to Grambling State (Nov. 5) until rounding out the season with a game against Prairie View A&M (Nov. 12) in Pine Bluff, followed by another road date with Alabama State (Nov. 24) to take part in the Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery, Ala.

-- Erick Taylor

SOFTBALL

Arkansas adds game at WKU

The University of Arkansas softball team added a game against Western Kentucky to its schedule Wednesday.

The Razorbacks will face the Hilltoppers for a single game Monday starting at 6 p.m. Central in Bowling Green, Ky. The game will be available on WKU Athletics' primary stream via the Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network on Facebook.

Arkansas begins SEC play Friday with a weekend series at Tennessee.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services