Study: Texas laws lead to more tossed votes

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas threw out mailed votes at an abnormally high rate during the nation's first primary of 2022, rejecting nearly 23,000 ballots outright under tougher voting rules implemented by Republicans, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

Roughly 13% of mailed ballots returned in the March 1 primary were discarded and uncounted across 187 counties in Texas. While historical primary comparisons are lacking, the double-digit rejection rate would be far beyond what is typical in a general election, when experts say anything above 2% is usually cause for attention.

"My first reaction is 'yikes,'" said Charles Stewart III, director of the Election Data and Science Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "It says to me that there's something seriously wrong with the way that the mail ballot policy is being administered."

In Texas, a state former President Donald Trump won by a smaller margin than in 2016, the trouble of navigating new rules was felt in counties big and small, red and blue. But the rejection rate was higher in counties that lean Democratic (15.1%) than in counties that lean Republican (9.1%).

At least 17 other states in the coming months will cast ballots under tougher election laws, in part driven by Trump's allegations of rampant fraud in the 2020 election.

The AP counted 22,898 rejected ballots across Texas by contacting all 254 counties and obtaining final vote reconciliation reports. The 187 counties that provided full numbers to AP accounted for 85% of the 3 million people who voted in the primary.

Last week, AP reported that 27,000 ballots had been flagged in Texas for initial rejection, meaning those voters still had time to "fix" their ballot for several days after the primary and have it count.

The most rejections were around Houston, a Democratic stronghold, where Harris County elections officials reported that nearly 7,000 mailed ballots, about 19%, were discarded. During the last midterm elections in 2018, Texas' largest county only rejected 135 mailed ballots. Harris County elections officials said they received more than 8,000 calls since January from voters seeking help, which they attributed to "confusion and frustration" over the new requirements.

In the five counties won by Trump that had the most mail-in primary voters, a combined 2,006 mailed ballots were rejected, a rate of 10% of the total. In the counties won by Biden with the most mail-in voters, which include most of Texas' biggest cities, a combined 14,020 votes were similarly rejected, which amounted to 15.7%. Most of the rejected ballots, according to county election officials and the Texas secretary of state, failed to adhere to the new identification requirements. The changes were part of the sweeping overhaul of Texas' election process that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in October, saying at the time that "no one who is eligible to vote will be denied the opportunity to vote."

Abbott's office did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Republican state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a proponent of the changes, said in an email that one issue might have been that ballot instructions printed in different ink colors -- red for signature, black for identification numbers -- might have left voters with the wrong impression they did not need to provide both.

Federal data on discarded mailed ballots in general elections show few instances of double-digit rejection rates. The outliers include Indiana (14.5%) in 2006, Oregon (12.7%) in 2010 and New York (13.7%) in 2018, according to records from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

The new mailed ballot requirements in Texas include listing an identification number -- either a driver's license or a Social Security number -- on the ballot's carrier envelope. That number must match the county's records, and if a ballot is rejected, voters are given the opportunity to supply the missing information or simply cast a ballot in person instead.

Information for this article was contributed by Aaron Kessler, Nicholas Riccardi, Thomas Beaumont, Jim Salter, Heather Hollingsworth, Margaret Stafford, Andy Tubasa Field, Tammy Webber, Kathleen Foody and Jeff McMurray of The Associated Press.