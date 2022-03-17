Super Quiz: Pronoun Bookends

1. Lists of dishes offered at restaurants.

2. One who is employed to escort people to their seats.

3. Money that someone gets from working.

4. The condition of the atmosphere in one area at a particular time.

5. Very thorough and with careful attention to detail.

6. To greet someone in a polite and friendly way.

7. Hatefully or shockingly evil

8. Originating or occurring naturally in a particular place.

9. Ancient Greek known as the father of history.

ANSWERS

1. Menus

2. Usher

3. Income

4. Weather

5. Meticulous

6. Welcome

7. Heinous

8. Indigenous

9. Herodotus