Suspect in slaying hears of 23 charges

A suspect who surrendered to police Tuesday in the Feb. 9 death of Miguel Hoyt will be held without bond at the Dub Brassell Detention Center.

Sitting before Jefferson County District Judge John Kearney via Zoom, Herbert Pam III, 18, heard 23 felony counts filed against him by prosecutors, including capital murder. Pam is the second suspect to face such charges in Hoyt's death, after Michael Earl Hill Jr., 22, was ordered held without bond by District Judge Kim Bridgforth on March 4.

Pam surrendered to authorities Tuesday morning, according to Pine Bluff police.

Under Count 1, Pam was accused of causing Hoyt's death with a "premeditated and deliberate" purpose, according to the charges Kearney read. Counts 2-6 allege that Pam discharged a firearm from a vehicle in the first degree and caused Hoyt's death. Counts 7-11 allege second-degree discharge of a firearm, counts 12-16 allege a terroristic act (meaning Pam is accused of shooting in a vehicle Hoyt occupied and causing serious injury), and counts 17-21 accuse Pam of terroristic act with the purpose of causing injury to another person or property.

Count 22 accuses Pam of assault toward another person, and Count 23 alleges that Pam discharged a firearm from a vehicle in the second degree (accusing Pam of injuring the other victim).

Hoyt was found in a vehicle outside a residence at 103 Park Place.

Capital murder carries a sentence of life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty if Pam or Hill is convicted. Pam faces a 15-year sentence enhancement on possession of a firearm if convicted on any of the charges.

When Kearney asked whether the suspect retained a lawyer, Pam said: "I'm innocent. Y'all are going to see that, at the end of the day."

"These are only allegations, Mr. Pam," Kearney responded. "You're going to have a right to a trial."

"You're going to see that I'm innocent," Pam continued.

"OK. I hope that's so," Kearney said. "I'm going to go ahead and appoint a public defender to represent you. You're excused, sir."