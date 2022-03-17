Tatis suffers broken wrist, out three months

At a glance

MLB EXHIBITION SCHEDULE

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Minnesota at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) at Chicago Cubs (ss), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) at Chicago White Sox (ss), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Houston at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

NY Yankees at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.

LA Angels at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres had surgery on his broken left wrist on Wednesday. General Manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months.

Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting. It's unclear how the electrifying player broke his wrist, but there were reports in December that he had a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Preller said on Monday that the team believed the injury occurred early in the offseason but that Tatis didn't start feeling it until he began taking swings about a month ago in preparation for spring training.

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year and also was on the covid-19 injury list at one point. He batted .282 with 97 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

ROCKIES

Bryant headed to Colorado

Veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July.

The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI last season, and he pounded out eight hits in the Giants' five-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite a midseason slump that precipitated the trade, Bryant earned his fourth career All-Star selection during a solid rebound from a rough year at the plate in 2020.

Bryant is a career .278 hitter with 167 home runs, 487 RBI and an .880 OPS, but he is about to get the full benefits of playing at hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has batted .263 (15 for 57) with 2 homers, 9 RBI and a .757 OPS in his career.

ROYALS

Greinke returns to KC

The Kansas City Royals agreed with six-time All-Star Zack Greinke on a $13 million contract for this season, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical, said that Greinke could earn up to $2 million in performance bonuses.

The 38-year-old Greinke was the sixth overall pick of the Royals in the 2002 amateur draft, and he spent his first six-plus seasons with the club, winning the Cy Young Award during his standout 2009 season. He went 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA and one complete game in 29 starts for Houston last season.

CUBS

Japanese star signs

The Chicago Cubs and star Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki have agreed to an $85-million, five-year deal, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The agreement signals the Cubs hope to speed up the rebuilding process after breaking up their 2016 championship core before last season's trade deadline.

The 27-year-old Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner over nine seasons with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball. He batted .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI in 132 games last season and had nearly as many walks (87) as strikeouts (88). He is a career .315 hitter with 182 home runs and 562 RBI for Hiroshima.

PHILLIES

Schwarber back in NL East

Kyle Schwarber is coming to Philadelphia, agreeing Wednesday to a four-year deal with the Phillies worth about $80 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

A 29-year-old slugging outfielder, Schwarber split last season with Washington and Boston. Schwarber agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with Washington last January that included a $7 million salary and an $11.5 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout. He was traded to the Red Sox in July. He hit .266 with 32 home runs and belted a grand slam for the Red Sox in the AL Championship Series.

BLUE JAYS

A's trade 3B Chapman

All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBI in 151 games for the Athletics last season.

He was a first-time All-Star in 2019. Since the end of the lockout, the A's also dealt All-Star righty Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets and first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta. The three trades cut Oakland's projected payroll by about $30 million. Oakland received right-hander Gunnar Hoglund, Toronto's top pick in the 2021 amateur draft, minor league left-hander Zach Logue, left-handed reliever Kirby Snead, and infielder Kevin Smith.

ASTROS

Goodrum reaches deal

Niko Goodrum has agreed to a $2.1 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros. The 30-year-old outfielder aand infielder can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances under Tuesday's deal: $50,000 each for 250, 300 and 400, and $100,000 for 500.

Goodrum made his big league debut with Minnesota in 2017 and spent the last four seasons with Detroit. He hit .214 with 9 home runs, 33 RBI and 14 steals in 90 games last year.