Texas teen charged in Hot Springs murder

HOT SPRINGS -- A Texas teen arrested in January in a stolen car off Carpenter Dam Road was charged with murder Wednesday after last week's discovery of a body in the same general area.

Damonte Syless Ray Walters, 18, of Henderson, Texas, was still in custody from his arrest Jan. 10 and was served Wednesday with the warrant for first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Ryan K. Kennedy, 43, of Hot Springs.

Kennedy's body was found March 7 in the 1400 block of Carpenter Dam Road.

Walters is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

He had pleaded guilty March 1 in Garland County District Court to misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations in connection with the stolen vehicle incident and was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 51 days suspended.

Texas authorities were in the process of extraditing him to Gregg County in Texas, where he faces additional charges, when the murder charge was filed in Hot Springs.