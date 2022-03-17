The beat goes on: Valley of the Vapors Music Festival returns full throttle after scaled-down version





To paraphrase Bender, the surly, beer-guzzling robot from "Futurama": "It's back, baby!"

Hot Springs' Valley of the Vapors Music Festival, presented by Low Key Arts, returns for its 18th year with three days of indie rock from Carinae, Begonia, Bass Drum of Death, Lisbon Girls, Godcaster, Sun Parade and more.

The festival was canceled in March 2020 during the early days of the pandemic. A somewhat scaled-back, two-day version took place in October 2021, at Cedar Glades Park, the first time the event was held there after Low Key Arts left the building it rented at 118 Arbor St. in 2020.

This year's version finds the venerable VoV back at Cedar Glades and comfortably in its usual mid-March spot, which helps to attract bands coming to and from the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

"It's fantastic," says Sonny Kay, executive director of the nonprofit Low Key Arts. "[Curator] Bobby Missile kills it every year. We are very fortunate to have these groups passing very close to us and we have been lucky to be able to lure in a few."

Alexa Dirks, who performs as Begonia, will headline Sunday at the 18th Annual Valley of the Vapors Independent Music Festival at Cedar Glades Park in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) ALEXA DIRKS

Among them is Winnipeg, Manitoba, native Alexa Dirks, who performs under the moniker Begonia and who will close the festival Sunday.

"I've never played [Hot Springs], but I've heard amazing things," she says from a truck stop in Iowa earlier this month. She and her band had performed at Minneapolis' legendary 7th Street Entry the night before.

Her latest LP, 2019's "Fear," was on the long list for the 2020 Polaris Music Prize and shortlisted for the Juno Award for adult alternative album. The record is a good introduction to Dirks' indie pop/dance sound and a showcase for her powerful, soulful vocals. "It's Too Quiet," her most recent single, is a seductive track with hints of '80s synth-pop and a sultry lilt.

Like a lot of touring musicians, the pandemic kept Dirks off the road for the better part of the last two years (she was actually scheduled to play the 2020 VoV).

"It was depressing," she says. "Everything came to a halt and we didn't know what was going to happen. I had to let go of so many expectations of what the future held. I finally made my way out of that hole and started making music again."

This current tour is also essentially her first U.S. trek, and her VoV performance will be the penultimate show before heading back home.

"It feels very new and surreal," she says of playing out again. "I just love the road so much, driving and watching the grass get greener. I'm trying not to take anything for granted and I'm just enjoying being onstage again."

Massachusetts-band Carinae returns Saturday to the Valley of the Vapors festival. The group also played the event in 2019. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) CARINAE

Carinae, founded in 2013 in Hadley, Mass., is a seven-piece outfit that Kay says "definitely bring this sort of celebratory vibe."

The band, who will headline Saturday, played VoV in 2019 and also appeared at Hot Water Hills Music & Arts Festival, another Low Key Arts annual event held on the first weekend of October.

"We love Hot Springs," says Calvin Parent, Carinae co-founder, guitarist and vocalist from Los Angeles, where the band has been playing, writing and recording since January to escape the New England winter.

Carinae's 2019 VoV experience came after a somewhat disappointing time at South by Southwest.

"We left Austin and were feeling a little bummed," Parent remembers. "We showed up at Valley of the Vapors and it was one of the best shows we'd ever had. The crowd response was so powerful. Everyone involved with the festival is so welcoming and gracious."

Along with Parent, Carinae includes co-founder Kasey Greene, keyboard, vocals; Gabe Camarano, drums; Gage Lyons, guitar, vocals; Nina Kent, bass; Stephanie Jacco, flute, vocals (Peter McQuillan, synth and samples, is not on this tour).

The band's 2019 eponymous album is loaded with sprawling, catchy, psychedelic-tinged rock. Its latest, the expansive, free-form, two-volume "Cumulus Ruminations," captures a pair of one-take instrumental jams.

"It's this moving, ever-evolving thing that developed from us feeding off each other," Parent says. "That's a big element of how we are as musicians and how we play together. We jam and navigate melodies together in real time."

Oxford, Miss.-based Bass Drum of Death will bring its garage-punk jams to Hot Springs’ Valley of the Vapors festival. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) NEW WORK

As for what to expect on Saturday, Parent says the group will be digging into its new, unreleased work. During the pandemic, Carinae decamped to a cabin in Maine to record and write, building up a catalog that it's now performing onstage.

"We're sitting on multiple albums of new music, and we're playing new stuff now," Parent says.

Kay is eager to see Toronto-based Hot Garbage, which he describes as a "great, noisy, psyche band" and Gift, a combo from New York.

"They are probably our most mysterious band in the lineup," he says of Gift. "They have almost no online presence, which in this day and age is rare. There's something to be said for mystery, but they have some music online and some great show reviews online."

Along with the tunes, there will be about 20 independent vendors, food trucks and concessions including beer and wine, Kay says.

Since the event is at Cedar Glades, outdoor types can camp for a night or the weekend, which adds another dimension to the festival, Kay says.

"It feels like a destination event, where people are posted up for two or three days at a time and don't have the responsibility of having to drive. It changes the whole weekend for people to be in this idyllic, panoramic location in a forest. It's an amazing opportunity and sets the stage for something really magical."

There are four ticket options, ranging from one-day passes, weekend passes and passes for those planning to camp. For complete details on the venue, camping rules and amenities, visit valleyofthevapors.com.

"I think people are really excited about it," Kay says of the festival. "People are buying tickets in advance and it's really encouraging. I think there is a sense of everyone being ready for something engaging and optimistic and positive and creative."

18th Annual Valley of the Vapors Independent Music Festival

What: Artists from all over stop in Hot Springs

Artists from all over stop in Hot Springs When: Friday-Sunday

Friday-Sunday Where: Cedar Glades Park, 461 Wildcat Road, Hot Springs

Cedar Glades Park, 461 Wildcat Road, Hot Springs Admission: $20, one-day music pass; $40, weekend music pass; $35, one-day camping pass; $75, weekend camping pass

$20, one-day music pass; $40, weekend music pass; $35, one-day camping pass; $75, weekend camping pass Information: valleyofthevapors.com



