The big squeeze

The newspapers say that the Russian people are beginning to feel the bite of Western sanctions. It's doubtful that Vladimir Putin & Co. will feel such pain just now (their comeuppance might have to wait until later), but the Russian people have had to adapt to pay for the sins of their government.

As the Russian military stalls in Ukraine, the mere people of the former USSR have to:

• Stand in long lines at the bank. While watching their money slip away. That happens when the currency devalues. Your money becomes not worthless, but worth less. Long lines were once a staple of the old and unlamented Soviet Union. And currency devaluation was a big reason why Boris Yeltsin had to give up office in his term right after the USSR fell. Now the people are getting the worst of both worlds.

• Put off buying homes. The Wall Street Journal says Russians are postponing buying houses because the interest rate more than doubled to 20 percent after the invasion of Ukraine. This was done mainly to keep people from going on runs of banks. But every economic action has a consequence, and Russia's housing market has stalled, like one of its tank columns.

• Find something else to do on a Friday night. Because several American movie studios have stopped sending American movies to Russia for the time being.

• Find something else to do on spring break. Because flights have been canceled to the West.

The news that McDonald's and Starbucks have shuttered stores in Russia was followed by Nike and Apple closing online stores there, too. NPR reports that Russians who work for other foreign companies are worried about getting paid. The Washington Post recently noted that last year, before the war, most Russians said they spent at least half their monthly income on food. And since the invasion, they've been buying up phones, watches and cars in an attempt to have real assets that they can sell later, if the economy gets worse.

The BBC reports that people hoarded McDonald's items (such as chicken nuggets) before the war. And are now selling them online for 10 times what they sold for.

Old McNuggets.

Selling online.

For 10 times the price.

Nothing here should be mistaken as schadenfreude. Nothing here should be mistaken for gloating. Nothing here should be mistaken for rubbing it in. Because when a wild animal is caught in a trap, it can lash out. Claws and fangs. And Vladimir Putin has them in spades.