THIS WEEK'S PROFESSIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENTS

PGA TOUR

EVENT Valspar Championship

SITE Palm Harbor, Fla.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Innisbrook Resort, Copperhead Course (Par 71, 7,340 yards)

PURSE $7.8 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.404 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Sam Burns

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Steyn City Championship

SITE Johannesburg, South Africa

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Club at Steyn City (Par 72, 7,716 yards)

PURSE $1.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $250,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION New event

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 5:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday-Sunday 5:30-10 a.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Chitimacha Louisiana Open

SITE Broussard, La.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Le Triomphe Golf & CC (Par 71, 6,691 yards)

PURSE $750,000

WINNER'S SHARE $135,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Roberto Diaz

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nicolas Echavarria, Tag Ridings

TV None