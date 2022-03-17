Throw key away

Justice is more than punishment.

The long history of how we have treated society's transgressors does not show us in a good light--we upright citizens who didn't break the law. The punishment of offenders is often hard to separate from abuse of power and outright cruelty.

In 7th century B.C. Athens, the lawgiver Draco wrote a code of laws making death the sentence for every crime, even stealing a cabbage. Barbarous punishments were part of English law until recent centuries: burning to death, branding with a hot iron, drawing and quartering. It was called the "Bloody Code" because so many crimes were subject to the death penalty. That included "consorting with Gypsies" and "strong evidence of malice in a child aged 7 to 14 years of age."

You would think that prisons, invented by the Romans, would be a vast improvement over physical tortures and executions. However, the same mindset is at work. Many prisons have been living hells, and many still are. In our own country today, prisons such as Attica, ADX, Rikers, and Angola have especially bad reputations.

The Eighth Amendment prohibits "cruel and unusual punishments." Solitary punishment can drive people mad; it's a form of torture. Today, 80,000 American prisoners are in solitary.

The United States has the greatest number of incarcerated people in the world (2.3 million); add in 3.6 million on probation and 840,000 on parole. About a third of us have an immediate family member who has been in prison or jail.

Why are they there? According to an FBI site, drug offenses account for 45 percent of those incarcerated in prisons. As for jails, most people are there because they can't pay bail. Even if found not guilty, poor people become poorer.

An analysis by the Urban Institute says: "An estimated 56 percent of state prisoners, 45 percent of federal prisoners, and 64 percent of jail inmates have a mental health problem." Individuals with serious mental illness are 10 times more likely to be in jails and state prisons than in state mental hospitals. We have criminalized the mentally ill.

Some inmates are innocent. An estimated 20,000 prisoners were falsely convicted because of police or prosecutorial misconduct, or incompetent legal representation by court-appointed attorneys.

Some are there because of skin color. The imprisoned population shows huge racial disparities, with Black Americans incarcerated in state prisons at almost five times the rate of white Americans.

We imprison our citizens at the highest rate of any country, but seem to have forgotten about rehabilitation. Why this obsession with punishment? Is it another legacy from slavery? The Old Testament? Many severe punishments listed in the Bible were rarely if ever applied by the Jews.

From the beginning, there were alternatives. The Brehon Law of early Ireland had no prisons and virtually no capital punishment; it made allowances for diminished capacity. Brehon Law lasted for 1,000 years before Henry VIII forced English law on Ireland.

Today many alternatives exist. At least nine states have lowered their prison population by 30 percent or more in recent years through various reforms. Here are a few: End money bail; reduce fines, costs, and fees. Focus on serious crime, not low-level offenses. Divert people with mental health or substance abuse problems into special programs, away from the criminal justice system.

We could reduce the length of prison terms, end mandatory minimum sentencing, and stop imprisonment for technical violations of parole and probation.

The Sixth Amendment promises that every defendant shall have a lawyer, but the public defender system is underfunded and overburdened--let us fix this!

Sometimes citizens complain because a prisoner can watch TV, or is allowed exercise--they want to lay on the punishment 24/7. Is it not enough to exist in lockstep; to see the same gray scenery every day; to live without normal family and love relationships; to be in danger of assault by the most violent offenders?

Decades ago, a young man went to visit friends in rural Madison County; they smoked homegrown weed together. Suddenly, he was caught up in a raid by the sheriff. To his shock, he ended up in Cummins, and there he suffered from repeated sexual assaults. After his release, he was not the same person, but a broken man.

I wonder: How much punishment was necessary to pay for the crime of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Some Arkansas officials are calling for bigger jails and more prisons--no matter how much they cost. Let's resist the robotic call to erect ever more gray buildings to incarcerate ever greater numbers of hapless people.

Let's try some alternatives.

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Twelve Dispositions: A Field Guide to Humans."