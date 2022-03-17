Townhomes, office buildings get Rogers Planning Commission approval

ROGERS -- Planning Commission members unanimously voted Tuesday to approve two large-scale development permits, one for a 75-unit, multifamily development and the other for a pair of office buildings.

The proposed Yates Farm project will have 75 single- and double-story townhomes on 11.2 acres, located at 1501 S. Rainbow Farm Road, according to city planner Amber Long. The project meets all the city's requirements and developers did not request any variances, she said.

The project is in the neighborhood commercial zoning district and was recommended for approval by the development review committee.

The 8th Street Commercial project will include two 12,000-square-foot business and professional office buildings and a paved parking lot on 2.53 acres located near U.S. 71, according to planner Nicholas Little. The developers received a variance to have off-street parking and another to allow the placement of the buildings to be closer to the proposed drive.

The project is in the open display commercial zoning district and was recommended for approval by the development review committee.

In other business, commission members approved rezoning 0.2 acres at 510 N. Third St. from the residential duplex patio home zoning district to the neighborhood transition zoning district. The rezoning request will go before the City Council on March 30.