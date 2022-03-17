Turkey preseason begins now

I am in my pre-practice period for turkey season.

It opens April 18, and I have been looking forward to it since it closed last spring. My fever got a boost in November when turkeys frequented my deer hunting area. They were hens. I seldom see gobblers in the fall, and when I do, they are usually jakes. It doesn't matter. I am happy to see hens anytime, but in April, I prefer for them to accompany gobblers.

My fever was in remission from December until now. It's as if an alarm went off in my marrow, a little voice that whispered, "Awake! It is time!"

I wander around in a trance, inexorably compelled to visit my favorite section of woods at the Old Belfast Hunting Club in Grant County.

I call the place St. Tom's Cathedral. On warm spring mornings, a mist rises from the damp soil. A row of pine trees splits the sunlight into two brilliant white shafts that splinter in the mist like a billion shards of shattered crystal.

In 2016, I killed a gobbler in that spot. He was The Lumberjack. He appeared at the top of an adjacent ridge, standing like a rock star amid one of the spotlights. When he spread his fan, the sun shone through the feathers with the brilliance of stained glass. It is the most beautiful thing I've seen in a lifetime of hunting.

I've killed three other gobblers sitting in the exact same spot. I call it my pew. We all have a favorite place where we like to sit in church, and hunting in that spot is a spiritual experience. I took communion with an another gobbler there in 2018, and I took two more in 2019. It was the first time I killed a two-bird limit in Arkansas.

Sadly, that was the last year a gobbler sang in the St. Tom's Cathedral choir, but I keep going back. That crazy ethereal morning light draws me like a beacon.

In late fall, the only birds I heard were nuthatches and crows. I heard owls, too, but I don't count owls as birds. Owls are owls. Hawks are hawks, and eagles are eagles. They are in classes of their own. I mean birds like robins, cardinals, blue jays and the like. I hear them now. Their mere presence exudes life, and they add to the season's color palette.

The woods look different than they did in November. Thanks to the pines, the canopy is evergreen, but in late fall, the forest floor is colorless. Now, color is popping out everywhere. The sweet gums are sprouting their greenery. Ferns are bright in the draws and the seeps, and grass is sprouting from the duff.

The woods smell fresh. December is when nature's dirty laundry is piled up in the corners. Now, the wash is done and is drying in the soft breeze. It smells sweet, almost like a slightly musky perfume.

With the familiarity of my home, I wander these woods like a ghost, silent and shadowy, looking for hints of turkeys. I find them in the form of discarded tail feathers, turkey tracks in damp sand, and turkey droppings.

Nobody is as scatotologically inclined as a turkey hunter. It delights us to find turkey droppings. The fresher the better. We assess freshness with a stick, rolling it over and picking it apart. A high degree of moistness means freshness, and freshness means proximity. Proximity gives us hope that we have found a gobbler's strutting and gobbling zone. Or, it might mean we have found his delicatessen. That's really all a dropping tells us. Contrary to conventional lore, a j-shaped scat was not necessarily deposited by a gobbler. Hens do it, too.

Physical evidence is fine, but sonic evidence is the ultimate sign. We long to hear a tom turkey gobble because it is indisputable proof that we have found a right place. Maybe not "the" right place, but a right place.

At least, it's the right place for now. It might not be in a week, let alone five weeks from now.

So, that's what we're doing, following sonic trails and discharged bread crumb trails in attempt to connect dots between now and later.

I often marvel at the amount and quality of hunting and fishing opportunities Arkansas offers, but starting now, turkey hunting is the headline act.