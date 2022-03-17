Walton’s Whole Health Institute announces leadership change

BENTONVILLE -- Tracy Gaudet has resigned as founding executive director of the Whole Health Institute, the nonprofit group announced Monday.

Walt Cooper assumed the role of chief executive officer Monday, according spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt. He was hired Jan. 3 as managing director for health care initiatives -- overseeing planning, budget and operations, she said.

Walmart heiress Alice Walton founded the Whole Health Institute and Chopra Library in 2019 and announced in January 2020 Gaudet would lead the institute.

Walton also announced a year later her commitment to build a medical school, also in Bentonville, called the Whole Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Gaudet previously served as executive director of the Veterans Health Administration's Office of Patient Centered Care and Cultural Transformation, and also has worked for the Duke University Health System and the University of Arizona Program of Integrative Medicine, according to her biography on the Veterans Administration website.

Gaudet resigned from her position with the Whole Health Institute "to pursue other interests," according to a news release. She built a strong foundation for the new organization during her tenure, sharing her expertise and dedication to whole health principals, it states.

Gaudet said she had no comment about her resignation when reached Wednesday.

"The leadership transition represents an important time in the life of the institution and the opportunity to refine the approach to achieving the mission of providing access to whole health for all people," Bobbitt said.

"Moving from start-up mode into longer term strategies, some organizational changes are required to align with the updated strategic vision."

Bobbitt did not respond to an emailed question sent Wednesday afternoon about whether any other staff members have recently left their positions.

"We are grateful for Tracy's passion and foundational work," Cooper said in a statement. "I'm honored to carry forth the vision of Whole Health Institute to improve well-being and quality of life, focusing on an approach to health that includes mind, body, and spirit."

Prior to his work at the institute, Cooper served as head of Walmart health innovation and optimization, the release states. He co-founded and served as president of San Diego-based Cortica Healthcare, treating children with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

The Whole Health Institute's goal is to improve health and quality of life, reduce health care costs and impact how medical education is taught and health care is delivered, according to its website.

When she announced the institute, Walton noted the current system reacts to health problems when they arise rather than working on prevention.

The result is a nation first in health care spending and 37th in life expectancy, she said.

Bentonville's Planning Commission approved building plans in April for a facility to house the Institute. The proposed 77,000-square-foot, multiuse office and community space is designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects and will be on the grounds of Crystal Bridges Museum.