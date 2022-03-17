Washington County officials, institute representatives eye alternatives to jail expansion

Jail expansion

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder has proposed a $20 million plan to add 232 beds to the jail and expand space for booking, medical services, courts, administrative offices and storage in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. That plan is currently being considered by the Quorum Court, but no decision has been made. According to information from Jim Langford with Spirit Architecture, if the county began “moving forward expeditiously” the project could be bid in September and construction begin in October.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

FAYETTEVILLE -- Proposed alternatives to incarceration hit some real world speed bumps Wednesday during a discussion about reforming the criminal justice system.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett and Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay added their perspectives on bail reform, diversion programs and expanded community services for pretrial detainees to those offered by representatives of The Vera Institute of Justice at a lunch gathering at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.

The event was sponsored by the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, which has advocated for alternatives to incarceration during the debate over expanding the Washington County jail. The county is considering a $20 million, 232-bed expansion that would add space and provide more flexibility in isolating and quarantining detainees for health reasons, including covid. The project would also expand the intake and medical areas, and add some administrative, courts and storage space.

Sarah Minion and Monica Smith with the Vera Institute presented information on reforms to the criminal justice system that have been adopted in other states and linked with reductions in the number of people jailed.

The discussion included reduced bail amounts or no-bail release programs, electronic notification systems for court dates, expanded mental health or alcohol and drug abuse programs, and enhanced monitoring or supervision of people as their cases progress through the courts.

Minion said Arkansas ranks third among the 50 states in terms of its per capita incarcerated population.

In Washington County, Minion said, the jail population grew by 562% from 1990 to 2018. On an average day in 2018, she said, the jail population was 655 with 582 of those people being pretrial detainees. At a daily cost of $97 to house one detainee, she said, the county would spend $35,405 to house someone for a year.

"There are a lot of other things you could do with that money," she said.

Minion said many pretrial detainees remain in jail because they are unable to pay the money required to bond out of jail. She pointed out after the covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, measures were taken to release many of those people with low bond or no bond amounts and the jail population dropped from 686 on March 16, 2020, to 343 on May 1 2020.

Durrett said that initial success in reducing the jail population is somewhat misleading. He noted an increase in the number of defendants who failed to appear for court dates.

He said the county is working on alternatives to incarceration, but some programs require staffing and money and others are less effective than hoped.

He said a program for releasing detainees who agree to wear ankle monitors has shown promise, although the county found it was less expensive to buy the monitors and operate the program from the jail than it was to contract out the service.

Another program to provide pretrial defendants with text messages reminding them of court dates has shown a significant number of those defendants will change their phones after they are released, Durrett said, so the messages are being sent to numbers that are no longer valid.

Durrett said he had to drop a program allowing officers to write felony citations "on the roadside" for certain offenses. The program was part of the initial effort to reduce the jail population when the pandemic began, he said, but it was found too many individuals with past criminal histories or who were wanted in connection with other crimes were slipping through the system because officers in the field didn't have access to information.

Lindsay said he has worked with Durrett and the Washington County Sheriff's Office for years to set appropriate bond amounts. He said singling out people being detained for failure to appear and saying they can be released ignores the reality some of those people have been arrested multiple times after being released.

"When I have a person who's been arrested 6, 7, 8, 9 or 10 times or more -- and I've seen those people -- I'm going to set a high bond," Lindsay said.

Lindsay said much of the success of the reforms being proposed boils down to money. He said both the Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the Public Defender's Office are understaffed and overworked. Asking those offices to take on more of a workload in administering programs or monitoring defendants without adding to their staffs is unworkable.

"It's not humanly possible," he said.

Minion said she's interested in gathering more data on Washington County to see how well programs that are working in other states may fit here. She said many states have found alternative programs are less costly to administer than the cost to build and operate new prison space.

She added the alternative programs have a lower human cost in terms of the negative impact that incarceration has on individuals, their families and society when people lose jobs and homes and become habitual offenders.

"You can't incarcerate your way out of this problem," she said.