The world in brief: WHO: Tigray health crisis world’s worst;Yemen aid response disappoints U.N.;7 inmates killed in escape, Burma says;Pacemaker changed for Saudi king

WHO: Tigray health crisis world's worst

GENEVA -- The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday there's "nowhere on earth where the health of millions of people is more under threat" than Ethiopia's Tigray region.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the situation in Tigray from where he hails was "catastrophic," saying the region had been "sealed off from the outside world" for about 500 days.

"No food aid has been delivered since the middle of December," Tedros told a press briefing, adding that about three quarters of health facilities assessed by WHO in the region had been destroyed. He said there was no treatment for about 40,000 people with HIV in the region.

"Yes, I'm from Tigray and this crisis affects me, my family and my friends very personally," Tedros said. "But I, the director general of WHO, I have a duty to protect and promote health wherever it's under threat. And there is nowhere on earth where the health of millions of people is more under threat than Tigray."

Yemen aid response disappoints U.N.

A United Nations appeal for Yemen Wednesday raised only $1.3 billion, less than a third of what the organization had targeted to help the Arab world's poorest country, the U.N.'s humanitarian chief announced.

Martin Griffiths called the total "a disappointment," given that the U.N. had set out to raise $4.27 billion to help alleviate the world's worst humanitarian disaster. Some 161,000 people are likely to experience famine in Yemen in 2022.

"We hoped for more," he said at the end of the conference, calling the outlook for Yemen "dire." The country, he said, "needs money, funding, urgent, rapid, in the bank to the people of Yemen."

A prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine is likely to make it harder for Yemenis to meet their basic needs, as food prices, especially the cost of grain, are expected to increase. Yemen depends almost entirely on food imports, with 22% of its wheat imports coming from Ukraine, according to the World Food Program.

Griffiths said some nations did meet expectations. He was likely referring to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the pillars of a military coalition fighting the Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen.

"It is a disappointment that we weren't able as yet to get pledges from some we thought we might hear from," he said. "We will be following up to see if we can increase this sum" to at least match last year's.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will donate nearly $585 million in aid to Yemen this year. He also called for an end to the grinding war.

"We have to work relentlessly to bring the conflict to an end, knowing that as long as it goes on, so will the humanitarian crisis," he said.

7 inmates killed in escape, Burma says

Seven prisoners were killed and 12 others hurt when they were shot as they tried to break out from a prison in north-central Burma, authorities said Wednesday.

About 50 prisoners tried to escape Tuesday by taking three guards hostage at Kalay Prison in Sagaing Region, which holds about 1,000 inmates, said a spokesperson for Burma's Prison Department, Khin Shwe.

He said among the dead was a prisoner who led the attempted jailbreak.

A statement posted online by the Chin National Organization, a regional ethnic group opposed to Burma's military government, identified the prisoner as 28-year-old Salai Shalom Siang Thang Lian, known as "Van Dam," a member of the Chin National Defense Force, the group's armed wing.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

Khin Shwe said those trying to escapee were both political detainees and common criminals.

He said the prisoners had defied orders to surrender broadcast over a loudspeaker as well as a warning shot. The authorities then opened fire, aiming at their legs, he said.

The state-run Myanma Alinn Daily newspaper reported that two hostages with minor neck injuries had been hospitalized.

Pacemaker changed for Saudi king

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Saudi Arabia's octogenarian monarch underwent medical tests and had the battery of his pacemaker changed, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday.

King Salman will rest for several days following the procedure and "successful medical tests," the news agency said. Government-produced images showed the king leaving the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the capital, Riyadh, hunched forward and using a cane, but otherwise walking unassisted.

King Salman was accompanied by an entourage that included his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he left the hospital.

The monarch's health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom. King Salman has appointed his 36-year-old son, Prince Mohammed, as his successor, though he's also already empowered him to lead day-to-day affairs.



