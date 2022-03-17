Woman killed in rollover crash in Lonoke County, troopers say

A woman was killed after her vehicle overturned Wednesday evening in rural Lonoke County, troopers said.

Donna Marie Castleberry, 32, of Austin was driving west at 1674 Arkansas 319 at about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle crossed the centerline, leaving the road, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle, a 1999 GMC, struck a tree and rolled onto its passenger side.

Castleberry was trapped inside the GMC and died as a result of the wreck, the report states. The crash ejected the vehicle’s passenger, a 46-year-old Austin man, injuring him.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 98 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.











