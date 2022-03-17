Worth the wait





BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After a combined nine seasons and 246 college basketball games, University of Arkansas senior guards Stanley Umude and Au'Diese Toney finally will get to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Umude and Toney, both 6-6 transfers in their first seasons at Arkansas, helped lead the No. 17 Razorbacks (25-8) to a No. 4 seed in the West Region, where they play No. 13 seed and America East regular-season and tournament champion Vermont (28-5) at 8:20 tonight at KeyBank Center.

"Really happy for them, because if we weren't playing in this tournament, then they could call me a liar, because part of the recruiting pitch was, we are going to the NCAA Tournament," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We don't know what's going to happen when we get there, but we have the talent, we have the culture.

"If you guys come to Arkansas, we're going to give you an opportunity to play in this tournament, because if we don't make it, it's going to be self-inflicted."

Umude and Toney have started most of the season and are Arkansas' second- and third-leading scorers behind senior All-American guard JD Notae.

Umude is averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game. He's shooting 45.9%, including 37.1% (46-124) on three-pointers.

Toney is averaging 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 31.4 minutes. He's shooting 52.8% (114 of 216) and 80.4% (115 of 143) on free throws.

"Umude can really shoot it, and he has been great for them," Vermont Coach John Becker said. "Toney might be on of the best cutters off the ball that we'll face this year.

"They're a big part of their team and pose problems and have a unique skill set."

Umude played 101 games in four seasons at South Dakota, then transferred to Arkansas to play his extra season added by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic. He has played 134 career games with 33 as a Razorback.

Until now, the closest Umude got to making the NCAA Tournament was as a freshman during the 2017-18 season when South Dakota State beat South Dakota 92-87 in the Summit League Tournament championship game to earn the conference's automatic bid.

"I'm real excited to be playing in March Madness finally," Umude said. "It's been one of my goals since I started playing basketball."

Toney played 79 games in three seasons at Pittsburgh -- all for teams with losing records -- before transferring to Arkansas, where he also has played 33 games for a total of 112.

"I appreciate it so much," Toney said of playing in the NCAA Tournament. "It's taken me four years to get here.

"It's such a blessing. It's very hard to make it. You really have to cherish this moment."

Umude and Toney enjoyed plenty of individual success before coming to Arkansas.

Umude scored 1,520 points at South Dakota and was a three-time All-Summit League pick. Last season he averaged 21.6 points with a career-high 41 against South Dakota State. As a freshman, he played in 14 games and averaged 3.4 minutes and 1.1 points.

"I was pulling out stools," Umude said before this season, in reference to making sure teammates on the court had a place to sit during timeouts.

As a sophomore, Umude became a starter and averaged 14.4 points and 28.6 minutes.

"It's just a testament to the hard I've put in," Umude of said how his game has steadily improved. "I think that confidence in myself never waivered."

Toney averaged 14.4 points last season, and during the 2019-20 season he scored a career-high 27 against Duke.

"It's been an amazing journey to finally be able to play in the NCAA Tournament," Toney said. "It's taken me a long time to get here."

Toney signed with Pittsburgh with the belief he could help the Panthers make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 and second since 2001. But the best record for Pittsburgh under Coach Jeff Capel in Toney's three seasons was 16-17 in 2019-20. The Panthers were 11-21 this season.

"We had the mindset and goal to get to the NCAA Tournament at Pitt, but some things just don't go as planned," Toney said. "It makes you understand how hard it is to get to the NCAA Tournament.

"Now making the transition to Arkansas, I've finally realized the goal I wanted to accomplish. It's like a dream come true."

Musselman said Umude and Toney need to keep performing well for the Razorbacks.

"Quite frankly, we need both of them to have good games to win in this tournament," Musselman said. "We need both of them to have good games in order to win [tonight]. That's how important they are."

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams helped the Razorbacks reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last season as a freshman.

"It's great being able to share the court with these guys, knowing how hungry they are for these wins," Williams said of Umude's and Toney's lengthy NCAA Tournament wait. "They want to win. We all want to win together.

"We want to go far in this tournament."

Musselman led Nevada and Arkansas to a combined five NCAA Tournament appearances the past five seasons the event has been held.

"It played a major role in me coming to Arkansas, knowing the things Coach Muss has done and the way he runs his program, and the type of guys he brings in to be productive to get to the NCAA Tournament and make a run like Arkansas did last year," Toney said. "It gave me the big go sign to come here."

Toney said he chose to transfer to Arkansas over Arizona, which is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season.

"Arizona has had a great season, too, but I don't have any regrets about choosing Arkansas," said Toney, who is from Huntsville, Ala. "Arkansas is closer to home and my family. I didn't want to go that far out West to Arizona.

"Coming to Arkansas was the best decision I could have made."

Umude said he didn't consider another program as a transfer destination other than Arkansas.

"Right when I got in the portal, I wasn't thinking of any other schools," Umude said. "I talked with Coach Muss. It was about who could beat what he had to offer, and there wasn't much that could beat it."

The Razorbacks started 9-0 and were ranked as high as No. 10 in The Associated Press poll. Then they endured a 1-5 stretch and fell out of the poll.

Since starting 0-3 in SEC play, Arkansas has won 15 of its past 18 games and again is nationally ranked.

"This season has taught us a lot," Toney said. "We've had a lot of ups and downs, but we found a way to dig ourselves out of a hole and get the ball rolling again."

Toney said he's not sure what he'll be feeling when the Razorbacks tip off tonight against the Catamounts.

"Once we tip off, then I'll know it's showtime," he said. "It's going to be an amazing experience, snd hopefully we can survive and advance to the next round."

Toney has an extra season of eligibility if he wants to return to Arkansas for another year.

"My main focus is on helping us make a tournament run," Toney said. "Then after the season, I'll make a decision about the future.

"But right now, I don't have plan going forward other than trying to win a national championship."

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Vermont

WHAT NCAA Tournament first round

WHEN 8:20 p.m. today

WHERE KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

RECORDS Arkansas 25-8; Vermont 28-5

SERIES First meeting

AP RANKINGS Arkansas No. 17; Vermont not ranked

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV TNT

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

VERMONT

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Ben Shungu, 6-3, Sr. 16.1 5.7

G Finn Sullivan, 6-4, Sr. 7.2 3.2

G Justin Mazzulla, 6-3, Sr. 7.4 3.3

F Ryan Davis, 6-8, Sr. 17.2 5.7

F Isaiah Powell, 6-6, Sr. 8.4 6.3

COACH John Becker (257-101 in 11th season at Vermont, 263-145 in 13th season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr. 18.4 4.5

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr, 11.8 4.6

G Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr. 11.0 5.3

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So. 10.5 9.6

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr. 3.4 2.5

COACH Eric Musselman (70-27 in third season at Arkansas, 180-61 in seventh season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Vermont Arkansas

74.9 Points for 76.9

60.3 Points against 67.6

+6.3 Rebound margin +3.6

+1.6 Turnover margin +2.4

49.3 FG pct. 44.0

36.4 3-pt. pct. 30.7

74.7 FT pct. 75.3

CHALK TALK Arkansas is making its 35th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a 45-33 overall record, including 17-8 in first-round games. … Vermont is making its eighth NCAA Tournament and first since 2019. The Catamounts are 2-7 in the NCAA Tournament, including a 60-57 upset of Syracuse in 2005 when Vermont was seeded No. 13 and the Orange No. 4. Vermont also beat Lamar in 2012 when both were No. 16 seeds. … Arkansas is a No. 4 seed for the sixth time, also in 1982, 1983, 1990, 1993 and 1999. … Vermont is 22-1 since losing at Big East champion Providence 68-58 on Dec. 7. The Catamounts’ lone loss in that stretch was at Hartford, 75-74 in overtime on Feb. 14. … Arkansas is 0-1 in Buffalo, where the Razorbacks lost to a DePaul team led by George Mikan, 59-30 on Jan. 1, 1944, at the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium.









Transfer guard Au’Diese Toney will play his first NCAA Tournament games of his college careers tonight for the Razorbacks. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/317practice/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)







Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (left) and guards JD Notae and Stanley Umude speak during Wednesday’s news conference previewing their NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Vermont tonight at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/317practice/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





