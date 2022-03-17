Wright State earns a tournament first

DAYTON, Ohio -- Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 on Wednesday night for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

Playing inside the University of Dayton Arena just 12 miles from its home court, Wright State (22-13) advanced to play top-seeded Arizona in San Diego on Friday in the West Region.

"It was a frantic-paced game," Wright State Coach Scott Nagy said. "We haven't had many teams this year come at us like that just after every make and miss and turnover."

Holden was 11 of 15 from the floor. Tyler Calvin added 21 points, and Grant Basile had 14.

Peter Kiss, the NCAA's leading scorer, led Bryant (22-10) with 28 points.

"Our guys played hard enough to win, we just didn't play well enough to win," Bryant Coach Jared Grasso said.

The Raiders led 44-42 at halftime behind 20 points from Holden.

Both teams were seeded 16th.

Kiss entered the game averaging 25.1 points per game.

Wright State guard Tim Finke drew the assignment of guarding Kiss. Finke forced Kiss to make four turnovers and shoot below his season average of 45.6% from the floor.

"Tim's a fantastic defender. We've known that all year," Basile said. "He made him work for it."

Holden made a season-high 14 free throws, including a perfect 8-for-8 clip in the first half. He finished just one point shy of tying his career high.

"I think it was definitely a good booster for us," Holden said. "Emotionally, I thought the crowd did a great job being energetic and getting into it. It's awesome to be able to do this, like Grant said, in your backyard."

WOMEN's NCAA FIRST FOUR

Brooklynn Fort-Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Krislyn Marsh added 14 points and 17 rebounds and Howard beat fellow No. 16 seed Incarnate Word 55-51 in the first women's First Four game. Howard (21-9), in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001, advanced to play overall No. 1 seed South Carolina (29-2) in the Greensboro Region. Iyanna Warren made a floater in the lane and followed with a long jumper on Howard's next possession to extend the lead to 47-42 with 4:53 left. Fort-Davis ended Howard's three-minute scoreless stretch with a shot under the basket for a 49-46 lead with 1:20 remaining. She added a basket at 43 seconds and a free throw with 35.8 left for a four-point lead. Kaniyah Harris gave Howard a seven-point lead in the closing seconds before Destiny Jenkins beat the final buzzer with a long three-pointer. ... Erin Whalen scored a career-high 28 points, hitting seven of Dayton's 13 three-pointers and the 11th-seeded Flyers eased past DePaul 88-57. Dayton (26-5), making its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance, advanced to play No. 6 seed Georgia on Friday in the Greensboro Region. Jenna Giacone scored 19 of her 21 points in a dominate first half for the Flyers. Dayton made 11 of 13 three-pointers in the first half while holding DePaul, the nation's scoring leader at 88.3 points a game, to just 11 of 37 from the floor. Whalen made Dayton's eighth consecutive three-pointer of the first half for a 46-27 lead. The Flyers entered averaging 5.9 three-pointers per game.

