2 Arkansas natives among inductees to Blues Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS — Little Willie John and Johnnie Taylor — natives of south and east Arkansas, respectively — are among the five people who have been chosen to join this year’s Blues Hall of Fame class.

The Memphis-based Blues Foundation is also honoring an album, five singles and a book. The foundation said the 12 newest honorees of the Blues Hall of Fame will be celebrated at an event on May 4.

Little Willie John was born in Cullendale, Ouachita County, in 1937, though his family moved to Detroit in 1942, according to the Central Arkansas Library System Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Johnnie Taylor was born in Crittenden County in 1934 and grew up in West Memphis.

Singer Lucille Bogan is the third performer to join the Blues Hall of Fame this year.

Songwriter Otis Blackwell, who wrote “Don’t Be Cruel” and “All Shook Up” for Elvis Presley and “Breathless” and “Great Balls of Fire” for Jerry Lee Lewis, is also being honored by the hall.

So is Mary Katherine Aldin, who has spent decades as a DJ and compiler or annotator of blues and folk reissue albums.

An album by Bo Diddley and singles by Sonny Boy Williamson II, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Roy Brown, B.B. King and the Baby Face Leroy Trio also will enter the hall.

The book “Red River Blues: The Blues Tradition in the Southeast,” written by Bruce Bastin, also has been named to the hall.