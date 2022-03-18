2 arrested following death of Pastoria man, authorities say

Two men accused of dodging authorities following the death of a Pastoria man were arrested Thursday, the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said.

Glen “Bird Dog” Sledge, 57, was located hiding in a house in the area of Hepburn Avenue and Pear Street in Pine Bluff, according to Maj. Gary McClain of the sheriff’s office. Sledge was then booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center on a capital murder charge in the death of Terald Shaw, 60. Shaw was found dead in his home before noon Monday in the 1400 block of South Pack Road, in the Pastoria community.

McClain also announced Clyde Poplar, 66, an alleged absconder, was arrested and booked into the jail. Poplar is accused of hindering apprehension in relation to the case, but it was not immediately clear how he was connected.

“Once again, our team has put in the hard work and long hours this week to solve a tragic crime bringing some closure for the victim's family,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. “Their diligence is commendable and I am very proud to have a staff of men and women who serve our community with such dedication. Victims should be treated with compassion and respect for their dignity. They are entitled to access the mechanisms of justice and to prompt closure. We are well on our way towards the road for closure for the Shaw family thanks to the work of our team of investigators."