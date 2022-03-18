A time to till

Whenever daylight saving is back in the news, we are transported back to 2007, specifically April of that year, even more specificker, April 16 and the Voices page of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

On that day, one of the most famous letters ever written to this paper appeared. And, believe you us, a lot of letters followed it. And even some national questioning of the reasoning behind the letter. But we are getting ahead of ourselves. It is our pleasure to republish the letter in this column, without editing. Because there is only so much an editor can do:

You may have noticed that March of this year was particularly hot. As a matter of fact, I understand that it was the hottest March since the beginning of the last century. All of the trees were fully leafed out and legions of bugs and snakes were crawling around during a time in Arkansas when, on a normal year, we might see a snowflake or two.

This should come as no surprise to any reasonable person. As you know, Daylight Saving Time started almost a month early this year. You would think that members of Congress would have considered the warming effect that an extra hour of daylight would have on our climate. Or did they?

Perhaps this is another plot by a liberal Congress to make us believe that global warming is a real threat. Perhaps next time there should be serious studies performed before Congress passes laws with such far-reaching effects.

CONNIE M. MESKIMEN

Hot Springs

Oh, frabjous day! With all that is happening in the world, and all that is happening nationally and locally, we can spend five minutes (and 20 column inches) thinking about something else. Maybe even something fun. And Connie M. Meskimen brought the fun that day, and for several after. For goodness sakes, Snopes has a page devoted to this letter. We mention that as a good thing, adding the best compliment we can give a fellow writer: We are jealous as all get-out.

The letters came in all right, trying to explain how the sun and Earth don't much care about how we wind our clocks. The letters didn't try to explain satire. It was all pleasurable diversion and good entertainment. Especially for an editorial staff used to writing headlines like "Whither NATO" and "Attention must be paid."

But back to the boring news of the day:

The United States Senate took a vote the other day and decided unanimously (!) that the nation should get away from changing its clocks twice a year. The esteemed upper chamber voted to adopt year-round daylight saving time.

A conservative might say: Take it slow. A hunter might say: I'd like another hour to sleep in November. A gardener might say: I'd like another hour to till. But what if you're all three?

The Washington Post ran a story the other day that said experts agree with the Senate, inasmuch as changing clocks is a hassle. But the Post said sleep "experts"--a term that should always carry scare quotes--say the nation should go the other way. That is, adopt year-long standard time.

"We do applaud stopping the switching during the course of the year and settling on a permanent time," said Jocelyn Cheng, a member of some outfit called the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. But, she added, "standard time, for so many scientific and circadian rationales and public health safety reasons, should really be what the permanent time is set to."

The academy's reasoning, according to the paper, "is that standard time is more closely associated with humans' intrinsic circadian rhythm, and that disrupting that rhythm, as happens with daylight saving time, has been associated with increased risks of obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and depression."

Circadian? Apparently that means a 24-hour cycle. And has nothing to do with bugs.

So which is it to be? Going to work in the dark part of the year? Or having to come inside for the evening at 7:30 instead of 8:30?

Our considered editorial opinion on the matter, which isn't all that considered: Either way works as long as we can stop changing times twice a year. And we don't mind a few mornings leaving the house before dawn if it means an extra hour of light in the afternoons.

But by all means, let's talk about this for a few hours today. It gives us a reason not to talk about Ukraine or inflation. For once.

And it gives us another chance to republish Connie Meskimen's letter from April 2007. Which is wholly a pleasure. (Snopes! Wow!)