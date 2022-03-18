The nation in brief: Ammo site owner put on education board

Ammo site owner put on education board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee lawmakers have confirmed the governor's appointment of a businessman to the State Board of Education despite lawsuits over his company's sale of ammunition online, including the bullets used in a mass shooting at a Texas high school.

The Republican-supermajority General Assembly gave its final approval to Jordan Mollenhour in a 71-14 House vote Thursday. The Senate approved the pick last week.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee appointed Mollenhour to the 11-member board in November. GOP lawmakers praised his business acumen and commitment to his community.

Mollenhour's profile on the board's website says he and his business partner, Dustin Gross, have started, bought or invested in numerous U.S. businesses since founding the privately owned investment firm Mollenhour Gross LLC in 2004. Some of these have relocated to Knoxville.

Democratic lawmakers have centered their opposition on his role in Lucky Gunner, a Tennessee-based online ammo dealer owned by Mollenhour Gross. Some also questioned how his resume qualified him for the education role.

"There are 7 million people in this state," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro said during debate last week. "We ought to be able to find one who is not involved in ongoing litigation about possible responsibility in a school shooting."

Republican House Majority Leader William Lamberth defended Mollenhour on Thursday, saying that "if a person sells enough ammunition, there will be an evil person that misuses it."

Ohio court rejects vote maps for 3rd time

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a third set of Ohio Statehouse district maps that Republicans insisted reflect the state's partisan breakdown -- and sent them back for a fourth try even as final ballots were being prepared for the May 3 primary.

In yet another 4-3 ruling late Wednesday, the court found the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission's latest maps again failed to pass constitutional muster. No Democrats have supported any of the three plans, and commission member Republican Auditor Keith Faber joined Democrats in opposing the third plan.

The court ordered the panel to reconvene and to submit a set of legal maps to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's elections chief and a member of the commission, by March 28. The plan must be filed with the court by March 29. The plan, outlining Ohio House and Senate districts, remains subject to objections and another court review.

As circumstances became more urgent, Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a moderate Republican who has repeatedly joined court Democrats to invalidate the maps, chose to write the majority opinion herself.

"Substantial and compelling evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that the main goal of the individuals who drafted the second revised plan was to favor the Republican Party and disfavor the Democratic Party," she wrote for the court.

Minnesotan hurt in protest to get $2.4M

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man who lost an eye when he was hit by a projectile fired by police during protests that followed George Floyd's killing will get a $2.4 million settlement.

Soren Stevenson, 27, was in a large group of people standing in a grassy area near an interstate on-ramp when he was hit by a 40 mm projectile on May 31, 2020.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, had died six days earlier after then-officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee as Floyd lay handcuffed and facedown on the street, sparking protests against racism and police brutality that quickly spread across the U.S.

A report earlier this month on the city's response to the Minneapolis protests was sharply critical and included several recommendations, including improving police training on crowd control tactics.

Stevenson, who now wears an eye patch over a prosthetic eye, told reporters Wednesday in an interview at his attorneys' offices that he believed a SWAT officer fired directly at his face.

"I did not riot, I did not vandalize, I caused no damage to people or property, did not even disobey police orders," Stevenson said.

Texan charged in killings of two dentists

TYLER, Texas -- A Texas man was arrested on a capital murder charge after fatally shooting two dentists at a clinic, authorities said.

Steven Alexander Smith, 40, is accused of shooting the two people Wednesday afternoon at Affordable Dentures in Tyler, about 90 miles southeast of Dallas.

The Smith County sheriff's office said Smith "became angry at clinic staff" and retrieved a handgun from his pickup, returning to the lobby and opening fire.

Two dentists were struck by gunfire and both died, the sheriff's office said. Authorities identified them as Dr. Blake Sinclair, 59, and Dr. Jack Burroughs, 75. Both were from Tyler.

Smith fled, authorities said, but police eventually arrested him at his home. He's being held in the Smith County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bond.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo speaks to reporters after a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

