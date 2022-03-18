Arizona veteran gets forgotten letters left in Washington

KINGMAN, Ariz. -- Sitting around the dining room table in Kingman, 92-year-old Korean War veteran LeRoy Wissinger is surrounded by his children and the forgotten letters he and his family exchanged back and forth around 70 years ago while he was in the U.S. Navy.

Sporting his USS Alstede, AF 48 sweatshirt, Wissinger tells his son, Wayne, and daughter, Arlene Rush, stories triggered by the letters he recently received in the mail from Bellingham, Wash.

The letters were discovered by the Harris family as children, who bought the house from the Wissingers and discovered the letters in the crawl space in the late 1960s.

The letters were correspondence between Wissinger, his wife, MaryAnn, and family members from 1951-54.

They include a letter from his wife that is stained pink and "sealed with a (lipstick) kiss," birthday and holiday cards, and comic strip clippings.

Wissinger's life changed when he received his draft notice after picking up the couple's marriage license.

While the two met in grade school in Fife, Wash., they did not start dating until high school.

At 20, LeRoy married MaryAnn on Treasure Island, which is outside of San Francisco, and then soon set sail on the USS Alstede.

"We had to go talk to the Navy chaplain, and the Navy chaplain told us: 'I gotta warn you, these military marriages don't last.' And we were married 63 years," Wissinger said.

He spent his years on the ship, which carried food and equipment from Oakland, Calif., to Sasebo, Japan.

While he wasn't in combat, Wissinger remembers when his ship got too close behind a battleship. He recalls shells from 16-inch guns hitting the land.

While they don't deliver mail at sea, Wissinger would receive many letters when his ship returned to the U.S. to pick up more supplies. Each trip from Oakland to Japan took about 14 days.

The Wissinger family is overwhelmed by the number of letters and are reading them randomly before organizing them.

Wissinger found the letter from MaryAnn announcing the birth of their first son, Lloyd, and read it to his family 70 years later.

"My dearest husband and daddy ...," Wissinger said, reading the letter from April 10, 1952, from MaryAnn during her first days as a new mother.

Wissinger also found letters referring to his brother -- Jim or "Uncle Jimmy" as Arlene and Wayne called him. Jim, then 17, also served in the war around the same time as LeRoy.

"It's just been exciting because he'd pick up these and remember first and last names, teachers' names and I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness!'" Arlene said.

Years after returning home from sea, LeRoy and MaryAnn purchased a house in Bellingham in 1960 for $10,000.

The couple welcomed their third child, Wayne, a week after moving in.

Arlene recalls referring to it as the "white house" since it was all white and huge.

LeRoy attended a fifth year of college at Western Washington College, now Western Washington University, to get more experience for a higher-paying job.

The hundreds of letters were placed in a crawl space under the house in Bellingham.

MaryAnn's school photos, a high school graduation certificate and cards were also in the mix of letters.

Wissinger and his family moved to a different house in Ferndale, Wash., and overlooked the letters nestled in the crawl space.

Heather Harris Ezrre and her sister, Holly Harris, moved into the house as children in the late 1960s.

Holly said she and her brother Timothy were "exploring" the crawl space one day when they were kids and discovered a moldy box. That is when the "Wissinger letters" were discovered intact.

"We were always into digging," Holly Harris said.

While the siblings were little when they discovered the letters, they understood their value. Heather and Holly, who is now a historian, both said the letters were important to their own family history since they'd been discovered in the house their family had also been raised in.

"We always realized it was important to their family history," Heather said.

The Wissinger letters remained in storage with the rest of the Harris' family archives. Heather said the letters became part of their own family history since they aimed to protect the Wissinger family treasures.

"Our family has also been into saving," Heather said. "They stayed in the archives with our family."

Due to the amount of letters they only read a few while they had them. However, the one that stood out was the letter from MaryAnn sharing the birth of Lloyd.

While the sisters always wanted to return the letters to the Wissingers, they didn't know how to go about it. It wasn't until they searched for LeRoy on the internet that they found contact information for Eagle Realty, the Wissinger family's company in Kingman.

They immediately called the number listed and Wayne answered the phone in disbelief. "She just called the number and I answered," Wayne said.

The Wissingers moved to Lake Havasu City in 1970 and LeRoy took a job teaching woodworking. In 1976, he transferred to Kingman High School to teach in the woodshop.

Wissinger got his real estate license in 1982 and opened Eagle Realty in 1991, which is now run by Wayne.

After moving to Arizona, the family didn't think much about the letters they left in the crawl space. In fact, the entire house they owned in Bellingham was physically moved to a different location to accommodate a new parking lot at Western Washington University.

Once being contacted by Heather, LeRoy and his family were able to dive into the past and remember sweet parts of life during a difficult time.

The letters also let the family share stories about their beloved mother and wife, MaryAnn, who died in 2014 from Alzheimer's. She spent the last nine months of her life in her home surrounded by those she loved the most.

"Our family was always fun," Arlene said. "There are problems with every family, but we all had good memories."

LeRoy's kids chuckled and explained how the 92-year old has retired "at least four times" but doesn't like to sit still.

The letters covering the dining room table are expected to keep him busy for a while.