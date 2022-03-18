Arkansas' active covid cases fall to lowest level since 3rd month of pandemic

Arkansas' number of active coronavirus cases, representing people who have tested positive for the virus within the past 10 days, fell Friday to its lowest level since May 2020, just 11 weeks after the virus was first detected in the state.

In addition, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus dropped below 200 for the first time in nine months.

A day after the state's death toll since March 2020 topped 11,000, the Arkansas Department of Health reported another 23 deaths from the disease, raising the official toll to 11,053.

The state's count of cases rose by 723 — the biggest one-day increase this month. However, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said only 91 of the cases added Friday were from people who tested positive in March. The other 632 were from reports that had been faxed in by providers in January and February.

The Health Department is working through a backlog of case reports that built up during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Because the old cases added to the total number of cases represent infections of people who have already recovered, they don't affect the state's active case total, which has consistently fallen since it reached an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

On Friday, the total fell by 82, to 1,528, its lowest level since May 22, 2020 — just over two months after the state's first coronavirus case was identified.

It was the first time this year in which the total number of active cases had fallen below the low of 1,594 that it reached last year, on June 7, before a summer surge of infections from the delta variant.

Dropping for the 14th consecutive day, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell Friday by 21, to 183, its lowest level since June 7.

After rising a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 40. The number of those patients in intensive care, which rose the previous two days, fell by six, to 64, the smallest number since April 24.

The increase in total cases on Friday was larger by 266 than the one a day earlier and by 58 than the one the previous Friday.

After falling the previous two days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 463, which was still down from an average of 493 a day a week earlier.