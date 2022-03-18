Arkansas’ coronavirus death count reaches 11,000

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus rose Thursday by 31, topping 11,000, even as the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals reached a new nine-month low.

Meanwhile, for the second week in a row, just two Arkansas counties -- Ashley and Chicot -- were subject to a recommendation that residents wear masks in indoor places after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its map of "covid-19 community levels."

Those two counties in the state's southeast corner remained the only ones in the state where the level -- based on new cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of staffed hospital beds that are occupied by covid-19 patients -- was considered "high," triggering the recommendation to wear masks.

The number of counties with a "medium" covid-19 level fell from 26 to 19, while the number with a "low" level rose from 47 to 54.

Just over a month after it surpassed 10,000, amid a surge of infections from the omicron variant, the death toll, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose Thursday to 11,030.

















"That's one of the sad things about all of this, is the number of people that have died from covid," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said.

"We have lots of towns in Arkansas that are much smaller than 11,000."

The number hospitalized, meanwhile, fell by nine, to 204, its lowest level since June 15.

It was the 13th day in a row the number had fallen.

The state's count of cases rose by 457, an increase that was larger by 84 than the one a day earlier but smaller by 62 than the one the previous Thursday.

Despite a backlog of faxed-in laboratory reports that Health Department officials say has inflated the state's new case numbers in recent days, it was the second daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

11,000 DEATHS

The state's first virus deaths were reported on March 24, 2020, less than two weeks after the first patient in the state tested positive.

The death toll topped 10,000 on Feb. 12.

Over the seven-day span ending Thursday, an average of 28 deaths a day had been reported, which was down from a peak during the omicron wave of 43 a day the week ending Feb. 17.

Despite the drop in the state's new case numbers from the heights they reached in January, the number of deaths reported each day has remained relatively high, in part because of delays in submitting death certificates.

For instance, Dillaha said that of the 31 deaths reported Thursday, only 13 happened within the last month.

Of the others, 12 happened in January and six were in early February.

It was the third day in a row that more than half the deaths reported that day happened more than a month earlier.

"They're all still [from the] omicron surge, but the more recent ones are proportionately smaller, so I think that means the deaths are trending down," Dillaha said.

CDC MAP

The CDC unveiled its guidance based on covid-19 community levels, which are updated weekly, late last month.

Under the latest update to its map, the covid-19 level went from medium to low in 13 Arkansas counties and from low to medium in six others.

Among the state's most populous counties, the level remained medium in Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline and Lonoke counties and low in Benton, Washington and Jefferson counties.

It went from low to medium in Garland County. In Sebastian and Craighead counties, it went from medium to low.

The level remained high in Ashley and Chicot counties because of the number of covid-19-related hospital admissions in the two counties, which share a health service area used by the CDC to calculate hospital metrics.

Over the week ending Tuesday, the number translated to a rate of 26.9 per 100,000 residents, which is above the threshold of 20 per 100,000 that causes a county to be listed as having a high covid-19 level regardless of its number of new cases.

A week earlier, admissions in the two counties translated to a rate of 23.5 per 100,000.

REPORTING BACKLOG

The Health Department's backlog of laboratory reports from providers who haven't converted to electronic reporting appears to be the reason some counties' covid-19 level was elevated to medium.

For instance, although hospital admissions in its area worked out to a rate of 5.7 per 100,000 residents, an increase in new cases caused Garland County's covid-19 community level to go up.

Over the week ending Wednesday, its new cases translated to a rate of about 328 per 100,000 residents, up from about 141 per 100,000 a week earlier.

Counties with 200 or more new cases per 100,000 residents are classified as having at least a medium covid-19 level no matter how low their hospital admissions are.

Dillaha has said, however, many of the cases added in Garland County in recent days were from reports that were faxed in weeks ago, but only recently entered into the department's system as it works through the backlog created by the omicron surge.

On March 11, for example, she said 214 of the cases added in the county were from February or earlier.

Since Garland County has just under 100,000 residents, those cases alone would be enough to push the county's case rate over the threshold.

Dillaha said Wednesday the department is consulting with the CDC on whether the effect of the old cases on such metrics can be mitigated.

In an email Thursday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, CDC spokeswoman Jasmine Reed said her agency "works with state, local and territorial public health jurisdictions to appropriately account for backlog aggregate case and death notifications, such as catch up following a period of a high volume of cases."

"Backlogged aggregate case notifications are included in the cumulative total, and while CDC works closely with state, local and territorial jurisdiction to quickly and appropriately attribute the cases, they can appear as spikes in 7-day daily averages or 7-day sums," Reed said.

In counties with a medium covid-19 level, the CDC recommends people who are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe covid-19 talk to their health care provider about whether they should wear masks or take other precautions.

People in the medium-level counties should also consider wearing a mask around people who have a high risk of severe covid-19, according to the CDC.

In counties with a low covid-19 level, the CDC doesn't have a recommendation about whether people should wear masks.

ACTIVE CASES FALL

Arkansas' cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose Thursday to 828,166.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 454, putting it below this year's previous low, the 462-a-day average reached on March 9.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 91, to 1,610, the smallest number since June 7.

After falling the previous seven days, however, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by three, to 40.

The number who were in intensive care rose for the second day in a row, going from 67 as of Wednesday to 70.

Both numbers remained well below the peaks they reached in January, which were 250 for the number on ventilators and 515 for the number in intensive care.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had five covid-19 patients on Thursday, down from six a day earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

The number of the two hospitals' virus patients who were on ventilators fell from three as of Wednesday to two.

DeMillo said none of the patients had been fully immunized. She didn't have information on whether any were younger than 5 years old, which would make them ineligible for vaccination.

VACCINATIONS UP

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered grew by 1,737, which larger by 253 than the daily increase a week earlier.

Booster shots made up about 30% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 760, which was up by 166 from the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After falling Wednesday to its lowest level since the Health Department started regularly releasing vaccination numbers in January 2021, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Thursday to 1,153.

The average for first doses, which had also fallen to a record low, rose to 390.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Thursday at 66%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 53.8%.

Of those fully vaccinated, the percentage who had received a booster dose remained at 38.3%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it fell from being roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th to 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 76.8% of people had received at least one dose, and 65.3% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 44.4% had received a booster dose.