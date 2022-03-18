Arkansas correctional facilities go to weighted scale indicating covid risk level

A new masking policy will be implemented next week that will identify Arkansas Department of Corrections facilities on a weighted scale when it comes to risk of covid-19 spread.

The Arkansas Board of Corrections approved the new system Thursday morning, and it will begin Monday.

Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said each week the agency's healthcare provider, Wellpath, will look at the case count to determine where a system falls on a weighted scale. He said considerations such as community risk level, status as an intake facility and number of active cases/positivity rate will be used to determine the level for each facility.

Facilities will be labeled high, medium or low risk based on the statistics gathered by Wellpath.

"Three to four points would make a facility low risk, five to seven points would make a facility medium risk and eight or more points would make a facility high risk," Graves said. "Based on that designation, low-risk facilities would have optional masking."

A low-risk facility will be able to operate without masks, while a medium-risk facility will recommend that those who are high-risk/immuno-compromised wear a mask.

"If a high-risk or immuno-compromised inmate refuses to wear a mask, then they will sign a medical refusal document that will be added to their prison record documents," Graves said.

Masks will be a requirement for all staff and inmates at high-risk facilities, according to a news release.

Graves said quarantine areas will continue to mask, and employees working in quarantine areas should continue to mask as well.

Wellpath Regional Vice President Dona Gordon told the board that in the future it might track data every few weeks or maybe once a month, but for now it is best to track it weekly.

"I would recommend doing it weekly so we can get the changes in the positivity rate," Gordon said.

Graves said the Department of Corrections will continue to have on-site vaccine clinics for inmates and residents, symptomatic testing along with enhanced ventilation efforts and isolation and quarantine protocols.

A board member mentioned the need for some type of signage at facilities that would let visitors know the current risk level of a facility.

Graves said the agency could work together with Wellpath to create signage that indicates the risk status for that week and what goes along with such a status.