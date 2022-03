Hot Springs, 1908: A guest at the Arlington Hotel penciled, "At a convention here, leave tonight, all my expenses paid, staying at this hotel." At the time the cost of a room at the high-end hotel would have been about $5 a night. The hotel burned in 1923 and was rebuilt on the opposite side of Fountain Street. The site today is the Arlington Lawn.

