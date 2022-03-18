The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 17, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-388. Reginald Dunahue v. Aundrea Culclager, Warden, Arkansas Department of Correction; Kennie Bolden, Security Warden; Captain Kenneth Starks; Sgt. Daryl James; and Marshall Reed, Deputy Director, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion for the Court to refer to and consider certain orders and requests made. Appeal dismissed; motion moot. Womack, J., concurs. Wood and Webb, JJ., dissent.