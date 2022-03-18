BB gun attack targets preacher or orator

A pastor who was street preaching in Pine Bluff was slightly injured last week after being shot with a plastic BB gun.

The Rev. Larry Walker told police he was standing near the intersection of Harding Avenue and Main Street about 4 p.m. on March 10, and while he was preaching, someone in a black SUV started shooting at him with an automatic plastic BB gun. One of the pellets struck him near his eye leaving a mark but not breaking the skin.

"That bullet hit me on my left eye, a half-inch from my eyeball," he said this week when contacted about the incident. "Thank the Lord. I would have been in bad shape had it hit my eye. It didn't feel good at all. It hurt real bad. This is not the first time I've been delivered from evil."

He said there were two men in the SUV, but he was unable to describe the men to any degree other than to say they were both Black and appeared to be adults.

The Pine Bluff Police Department's report listed the incident as a case of third-degree battery, which is a misdemeanor. No suspects have been identified, according to Lt. David DeFoor, who said he was unaware of anything similar happening in Pine Bluff recently.

Online information about airsoft guns says they are used for recreation, in competitions and for training, and that protective equipment, particularly eye protection, is necessary because being struck in the eye with one can cause injury or blindness. The devices are also taken seriously by schools. In White Hall, a student was expelled recently for the remainder of the school year for bringing an airsoft gun to campus.

Walker, who is 72, was undeterred by the attack and was back at Harding Avenue and Main Street on Wednesday. He dressed in a white robe, hat and shoes and held a microphone connected to a megaphone as he preached and paced a few steps up and down Harding Avenue. His wife Debbie sat off to the side, a few feet from the RV they travel in.

Asked if they were afraid to continue street preaching in Pine Bluff, they said they were not.

"I can't be fearful," he said. "I am on a mission for the Lord."

"No, I'm not afraid at all," his wife said. "I have to lay down my life for the gospel."

Walker street preaches all over the state, he said, but he has a connection to Pine Bluff, having lived here for a time several years ago. He said the city seems to have deteriorated from a religious standpoint, some of which he blamed on "lazy pastors."

"We've still got a job to do," Walker said, waving to the driver of a car stopped at the light. "But your pastors have let Pine Bluff down for many years. I'm hoping this stirs their hearts."

Asked later about Walker's comments, the Rev. Jesse Turner, part of the 120-member Ministerial Alliance, took exception.

"Everybody's got a right to their opinion and to say what they want to say," Turner said. "But that doesn't make it true.

Pastors in Pine Bluff and the surrounding area do "yeoman's work," Turner said, adding that they spend time in all of the Pine Bluff schools mentoring to students. Turner also said the members are active in a number of "neighborhood-building" programs that promote education, crime prevention and economic development.

"There's so much that pastors do that people don't see," he said. "Ministers can't do everything, but all I can say is pastors are doing a lot in Pine Bluff."