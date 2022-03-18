Build Arkansas

Throughout the years, my wife Sherri and I tend to invest our time and resources in places and people that emulate our core values and the legacy we would like to leave here in Arkansas. One such place and person is the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, with Chancellor Dr. Christina S. Drale at the helm.

I am not a native Arkansan and have never taken a course at UA Little Rock, although my wife has. So why do I support this university? There are several reasons that are important to me.

My parents were not wealthy, and both worked to put my brother and me through college. I, too, worked during the school year and summers between terms. Thus, my experience was a lot like that of many UA Little Rock students who do not come from wealthy families and must work to help finance their college education.

Volunteering at UA Little Rock has given me the opportunity to meet a number of impressive young men and women who represent the important human potential being developed at the university. Most recently, I had the opportunity to hear a presentation by Ms. Quinshell Smith, a third-year doctoral student from Little Rock.

Quinshell did her undergraduate studies at UA Little Rock and now works in Dr. Tansel Karabacak's thin films and nanostructures lab where she has been focusing on the nanostructures of aluminum. She has developed a technology for which there is a patent application. Quinshell and her fellow students represent a bright future for Arkansas, and they need and deserve support.

Another reason I support UA Little Rock is because I love Arkansas. My wife and I hail from northeast Ohio, but have lived here for over 30 years. Arkansas is home. We have been warmly embraced by many Arkansans and treasure the many friendships and the rich life Arkansas has given us. I feel deeply indebted to Arkansas and want to do everything I can to help build this great state. I want to do more than simply say "Thank you, Arkansas."

A treasured friend of mine, the late Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame member Dorothy Stuck, once said to me: "Jerry, if we don't build Arkansas, who will?" She said that a long time ago, and I have not forgotten her admonition. Doing something to help build Arkansas became my way of saying thank you.

Looking around the country, I realized that most great state capitals have a robust, research-based comprehensive university in the capital city. UA Little Rock is that university for Arkansas, so supporting UA Little Rock became a clear way to help build our state.

Another reason I champion UA Little Rock is the current leadership of the university.

Dr. Christina Drale is the chancellor, and in my view she is outstanding. She is a great strategic thinker who could easily be the CEO of a large company, which is pretty unusual for an academic. Dr. Ann Bain, the provost, is a great administrator who is not afraid to make hard decisions and knows how to implement strategy. She is supported by five outstanding deans at UA Little Rock, and it has been very rewarding to see how well they work together as a team.

What this team has done is deconstruct the old university model and constructed a new, more flexible model that redefines what a university does and how to better meet the needs of students and the community.

I am not an academic, so there are many things I am not qualified to do to help the university. However, it is important for any university to have strong connections to the community and understand how to actively support the needs of the community, and this is something with which I can help. The university and students have financial needs that cannot be fully met by the government, so the private sector must fill this void, and this is something with which I can assist.

So, to say thank you Arkansas, my wife and I are building an endowed scholarship at UA Little Rock, and I am spending some highly rewarding time volunteering at the university. I have found that this combination of sharing time and treasure is highly rewarding and has a greater effect versus simply serving on a committee or writing a check.

Each member of the community has a role to play in the success of Arkansas. In my view, UA Little Rock plays a crucial role, and my family is committed to supporting it as part of our own legacy.

If our foundation is weak, our Arkansas workforce, economy and community will suffer. After all, "If we don't build Arkansas, who will?"

Jerry Damerow is chair of the UA Little Rock Centennial Campaign Cabinet and member of the UA Little Rock Donaghey College of STEM Leadership Council. He is a member and past director of the Rotary Club of Little Rock, past board chair of the EAST Initiative, past chair of CareLink's board of directors, and a past member of the Board of Pfeifer Camp.