Camp Robinson warned nearby residents to anticipate a “single detonation” Friday morning after unexploded ordnance was discovered on one of its ranges.

An explosive ordnance disposal team from Little Rock Air Force Base will assess the ordnance and determine how many explosives are needed to render it safe, according to a Facebook post from the facility.

Depending on how many are required, the disposal team may need to transport it to another range for safe disposal, the post states.